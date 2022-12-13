Withdrawn syrups and drugs with pholcodine – Pixabay

Decreed the stop for some cough syrups due to the “risk of allergic reaction”. The European Medicines Agency has recommended the withdrawal of EU marketing authorizations for medicines containing pholcodine. These are mostly used to cure dry cough, cold and flu.

Pholcodine medicines that have been withdrawn from the market are also widely used by children for the treatment of symptoms of cough and flu.

The EMA therefore recommended “the withdrawal of the marketing authorizations in the EU for these medicines”. The decision after the detection of some health problems for those who hired them.

Pholcodine: the risks it could cause

Emma announced that in light of the studies and evidence obtained the use of pholcodine in the 12 months prior to general anesthesia with neuromuscular blocking agents (Nmba) “it is a risk factor for developing a sudden, severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction to Nmba.” The European Medicines Agency added: “As it has not been possible to identify effective measures to minimize this risk, nor to identify a patient population in which pholcodine’s benefits outweigh its risks, pholcodine-containing medicines have been withdrawn from the market in the EU and will therefore not be most available by prescription or as over-the-counter medications.”

The folcodina It is an opioid in use for 70 years in adults and children as a sedative for cough disorder. Its action targets the brain by reducing the nerve signals that are sent to the muscles involved in coughing.



EMA’s invitation to insiders

In light of the critical issues encounteredEmma therefore warned all healthcare professionals to consider therapeutic alternatives and advise patients to stop taking medicines whose content contains the folcodina. For people scheduled to undergo general anesthesia with Nmba, healthcare professionals are advised to check whether patients have taken medicines containing pholcodine in the last 12 months. The utmost attention was also underlined regarding potential sudden allergic reactions linked to Nmba.

