9
KIEV – There is enthusiasm in the chats of pro-Russian military analysts, despite the rain of Ukrainian drones on Crimea. “If we continue at this rate, within 48 hours Bakhmut will be surrounded,” they write, posting the map update which shows that Moscow’s troops, advancing towards the northwest village of Khoromove, have almost closed the theater city of the fiercest battle.
About what will happen in…
See also "Rainbow No. 6: Evacuation from the restricted area" release date confirmed and lowered the price, push friends to travel free of charge + 18 "R6S" operators to unlock bonuses | 4Gamers