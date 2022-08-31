There are many products food which are usually withdrawn from the Ministry of Health. This time, however, it was the turn of one of the foods, if not the first par excellence, much loved by Italians: namely pasta. Even a common food like pasta sometimes it can run into fatal errors on the part of the manufacturing company and can therefore be withdrawn from the shelves because withheld dangerous for consumers. But let’s see together the reason for this recall and the lots that have been withdrawn. There pasta, as I said before, it is one of the most loved foods by Italians but it is also worldwide.

In fact, it is estimated that Italians consume about 23 kilos a year each; in second place, there is Tunisia which consumes, instead, 17 kilos per year. On the other hand, the pasta it is considered a fairly simple, cheap, satiating food but also quite versatile. You can prepare the cold pasta in summer or baked on Sundays in winter, simple pasta with tomato sauce, in broth or with pesto; in short, the first courses of pasta are truly endless. Yet, in some cases, the product that is bought at the supermarket can be extremely dangerous for human health.

This time the Ministry of Health issued a real one food alert which resulted in the withdraw immediate of some batches of pasta. The Ministry of Health has published the withdrawal of some batches of pasta but it should be noted that this is not the first time this happens, in fact some types of pasta were withdrawn some time ago due to the high content of glyphosate e aflatoxins. Inside the pasta concerned in this case, however, there may be gods on the recall fragments of metals caused by the breakage of part of some work tools then used to produce it.

The recalled batch is number 004/22, in a large 400 gram format and with an expiration date of March 31, 2023. In any case, these are accidents that unfortunately can happen in factories. The Ministry of Health for the protection and health of consumers, fortunately, immediately withdrew the lot from the supermarket shelves and those who had already bought it, it was absolutely recommended not to consume it and to bring it back to the point of purchase to receive a refund or exchange the product, clearly according to the policy regulated by the supermarket in question.