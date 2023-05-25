Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Is called “EpiMen Plus“, is a supplement produced in China, but is sold online by a Croatian company at a price of 30.53 euros for 450 mg. On the website (available in Italian), it is advertised as a natural remedy for male impotence. Yet, the Early warning system for feed and food (RSFFA) of the European Union flagged it as unreliable, warning potential consumers. Therefore, even the Italian Ministry of Health has withdrawn various packs from the market (the complete list is at the bottom).

the reason? In addition to the (alleged) sulfur, pomegranate and almond seeds, the product contained Sildenafil e tadalafil, two active ingredients present respectively in Viagra and Cialis, drugs used under medical prescription to treat erectile dysfunction. Other than a “100% safe and natural” remedy.

«With Epimen Plus – we read on the product website – a natural aphrodisiac in capsules, your performance will last as long as you want, when you want and in the end you will also give yourself an encoreto thunderous applause from the audience». Of course, but nothing miraculous, given that in reality it is a drug, passed off as a food based on exotic seeds and “Chinese cinnamon”.

The list of withdrawn lots

So far, 23 packs of Epimen Plus have been withdrawn by the Ministry of Health (which, moreover, had never been notified). As reported in the notice published on the ministry’s website, it is recommended “not to consume the product” because it could “cause health risks”. So here it is complete list of the 23 lots withdrawn: L20032027, L25032027, L01042027, L10042027, L15042027, L20042027, L25042027, L01052027, L10052027, L15052027, L20052027, L25052027, L15012028, L20012028, L25012028, L30012028, L10022028, L15022028, L20022028, L25022028, L01032028, L05032028 e L10032028.

