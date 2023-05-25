Home » withdrawn by the Ministry of Health
Health

withdrawn by the Ministry of Health

by admin
withdrawn by the Ministry of Health

It’s called “EpiMen Plus”, it’s a supplement produced in China, but it’s sold online by a Croatian company at a price of 30.53 euros for 450 mg. On the site (available in Italian),…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

Is called “EpiMen Plus“, is a supplement produced in China, but is sold online by a Croatian company at a price of 30.53 euros for 450 mg. On the website (available in Italian), it is advertised as a natural remedy for male impotence. Yet, the Early warning system for feed and food (RSFFA) of the European Union flagged it as unreliable, warning potential consumers. Therefore, even the Italian Ministry of Health has withdrawn various packs from the market (the complete list is at the bottom).

See also  eSports perfect test bench for professional Predator gaming PCs

the reason? In addition to the (alleged) sulfur, pomegranate and almond seeds, the product contained Sildenafil e tadalafil, two active ingredients present respectively in Viagra and Cialis, drugs used under medical prescription to treat erectile dysfunction. Other than a “100% safe and natural” remedy.

«With Epimen Plus – we read on the product website – a natural aphrodisiac in capsules, your performance will last as long as you want, when you want and in the end you will also give yourself an encoreto thunderous applause from the audience». Of course, but nothing miraculous, given that in reality it is a drug, passed off as a food based on exotic seeds and “Chinese cinnamon”.

The list of withdrawn lots

So far, 23 packs of Epimen Plus have been withdrawn by the Ministry of Health (which, moreover, had never been notified). As reported in the notice published on the ministry’s website, it is recommended “not to consume the product” because it could “cause health risks”. So here it is complete list of the 23 lots withdrawn: L20032027, L25032027, L01042027, L10042027, L15042027, L20042027, L25042027, L01052027, L10052027, L15052027, L20052027, L25052027, L15012028, L20012028, L25012028, L30012028, L10022028, L15022028, L20022028, L25022028, L01032028, L05032028 e L10032028.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Material recovered for analysis in Germany

5 natural methods to cure neck pain and...

Planting hydrangeas in the bed: location, timing and...

More resources for rehabilitation: WHO approves resolution (25/05/2023)

Corona Ticker: Recommendation – No more corona vaccination...

IRE, SEXUALITY AND BREAST CANCER

Foods rich in calcium – Microbiology Italy

This is what happens in your body when...

25% of the population will be hearing impaired...

Spicy Mushroom Cream | > – Guide –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy