Shock pasta: a well-known brand of fresh pasta has been removed from supermarket shelves. The reason is disconcerting.

The Ministry of Health has ordered yet another food recall to protect the health of consumers. These are measures that the MS takes to avoid food poisoning or other foodborne illnesses.

Generally, withdrawals are ordered following the suspicion of contamination or the certainty that, within the food, there are substances harmful to human health.

In fact, food recalls serve to avoid the sale of products that are unsafe for human consumption.

As often happens, the withdrawal of food from the counters or shelves of supermarkets is due to one contamination that occurred during the manufacturing process.

In any case, some calls can be linked to a mislabeling or storage improper food.

In fact, everything that exposes the health of the consumer even at the minimum risk is sufficient to order the withdrawal of the product from the market, complete with an official communication indicating the Lots and the reasons for the choice.

Shock pasta: collection for a well-known fresh pasta brand

The Ministry of Health has ordered the withdrawal from supermarket shelves of a well-known brand of fresh pasta. We are referring to the pizzoccheri branded “Viva la mamma”, a cooked gastronomic preparation much appreciated by consumers.

The product bears the name or social origin of the Osa and is marketed by Fresh dishes Italy spa.

The plant where the production of pizzoccheri took place is identifiable with the code IT 1784 L CE, which identifies the headquarters in via Silvio Pellico 8, in Trezzo sull’Adda, in the province of Milan.

The offending lot for which the withdrawal from the market was arranged shows the code R672221005 and expiry date set at 5/10/2022, in the 300 g pack.

The reasons for the withdrawal

The reason why the Ministry of Health ordered the recall of pizzoccheri branded “Viva la mamma” is linked to the presence of an allergen not indicated on the label.

Specifically, traces of lupine, an allergen that, by law, must be expressly indicated on the label were found inside the package.

Consumers who have purchased the goods for which the withdrawal has been arranged must return the produced at the point of sale. The law provides for full reimbursement of the cost of the goods or replacement.

