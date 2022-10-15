Home Health withdrawn the Alicos fennel jars
Botox alert in pesto jars. The Ministry of Health recalled today, 14 October, a batch of packages of ‘Alicos’ wild fennel pesto. The reason, specified by the Ministry is the “serious risk of potential proliferation of dangerous bacterial flora (C. botulinum) due to incorrect acidification of the product (pH out of standard)”. The notice was published on the website of the Ministry of Health.

Pesto and botulinum, the lot withdrawn

The batch of the product is 15ST22, the jars are 190 g with expiration on September 15, 2024. The notice states that “the product must not be consumed and must be returned at the point of purchase”.

Botox, what it is and symptoms

Botox is a bacterium that can contaminate food and make it dangerous. In case of ingestion of food contaminated with botulinum, intoxication (botulism) develops, characterized by symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and severe muscle pain, dry mouth and respiratory tract, visual changes, speech and swallowing disorders. Neurological problems can also arise. Symptoms usually appear after an incubation period of 12-48 hours, in exceptional cases up to 8 days.

