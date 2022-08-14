Dairy products can contain bacteria which are harmful to human health. The Ministry of Health has identified a contaminated cheese

The periodic checks of the Ministry of Health they are not exclusively essential for identifying unsaleable and potentially dangerous products for humans. They also serve to better understand what the categories most at risk food degeneration or bacterial contamination. GDO distribution, or large organized distribution, was the first to change the relationship between product and consumer. Unlike the traditional market, industrial packaging has been a technology that has allowed the preservation of normally perishable food for a long time, such as through vacuum packing.

I cheeses industrial, or rather sold in large-scale distribution, but also sometimes of artisanal origin, must be kept a lot under control to avoid the development of pathogens over time. In fact in Italy the sale of raw milk cheeses it is only allowed in very special situations, but not in supermarkets. The first way to protect the cheese from bacterial attack is the pasteurizationthe prolonged cooking of the milk that sterilizes its contents, even before becoming a dairy product.

Cheese withdrawn due to Escherichia coli contamination (STEC)

As mentioned, pasteurization partially protects the cheese from the risk of bacterial development. A parenthesis is required. Not all bacteria are harmful. Yogurt is full of bacteria that positively contribute to the intestinal flora. Even gorgonzola, if you think about it, has green streaks due to live bacteria. In other cases they are on the contrary pathogenic. As in the case ofEscherichia coli. It is a pathogen that if ingested in humans through food, it can be dangerous. It nestles in the stretch gastro intestinal of the animal, and through the milk it passes into the food and then to the human being.

L’Escherichia coli it can also be very dangerous, especially in children. The most common symptoms are vomiting and dierrea. In the most acute cases, hemorrhagic phenomena can also be created. Escherichia coli can be of two types, STEC and VTEC. The second is the more acute form. Writes theISS about that: “The clinical manifestation associated with VTEC infection ranges from watery diarrhea to colitis hemorrhagic and Uremic Hemolytic Syndrome (HUS). The latter is the most serious manifestation of VTEC infections and mainly affects children. It is generally linked to VTEC stems producing true type 2 toxin (carriers of the vtx2 gene) “.

The food product withdrawn the question resulted, from an analysis by the Ministry of Health, positive all’STEC-type verocytotoxic Escherichia coli, therefore less aggressive, but which can still lead to ulcerative colitis, diarrhea, vomiting and fever. This is the cheese Ossolano PDO.. The name of the producer is the “Latteria sociale antigoriana COOP SAC”. Production lot: 00054-34381 / ns. L 2186. It is a shape with a variable weight of five or seven kilos, with a minimum shelf life of 60 days. The Ministry of Health includes in the recall the warnings to consumers: “Return Ossolano DOP cheese from the lot indicated to the retailer where the product was purchased. For contacts: Bertolino Snc; Tel. 0324/243102 e-mail: [email protected]”.