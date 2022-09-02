Withings continues to amaze with its proposals that offer more and more detailed information on our state of form. As well as Body Scan launched at CES in Las Vegas earlier this year, too Body Comp is a candidate to be an essential tool for all those who intend to constantly monitor their weight – and not only, as we will see.

The smart scale was presented at IFA and is a measuring device of biomarkers “generally evaluated only in a professional clinical setting“. This is joined by Health+advanced service through which you access in-depth analysis of your health “building a health routine“in four distinct areas: sleep, nutrition, activity and stress management. It is offered as a bundle with the scale.