Withings Body Comp: professional-grade smart scale with Health +

Withings Body Comp: professional-grade smart scale with Health +

Withings continues to amaze with its proposals that offer more and more detailed information on our state of form. As well as Body Scan launched at CES in Las Vegas earlier this year, too Body Comp is a candidate to be an essential tool for all those who intend to constantly monitor their weight – and not only, as we will see.

The smart scale was presented at IFA and is a measuring device of biomarkersgenerally evaluated only in a professional clinical setting“. This is joined by Health+advanced service through which you access in-depth analysis of your healthbuilding a health routine“in four distinct areas: sleep, nutrition, activity and stress management. It is offered as a bundle with the scale.

Body Comp offre body weight measurements very accurate, as well as the analysis of the body composition. Many of these parameters are the first time they are analyzed all together on a consumer product:

  • weight, muscle mass, fat mass, percentage of water, bone mass, BMI, visceral fat (the latter is an absolute novelty)
  • cardiovascular assessment (heart rate, vascular age: based on Pulse Wave Velocity, PWV, arterial stiffness measurement)
  • evaluation of the nerve health through sensors that detect the activity of the sweat glands in the feet

Service unlock additional functions in the Health Mate app and is specifically designed for advanced devices such as the Body Comp interpret the data in the best possible way provided by the smart scale, provides directions about what the user should do – including recipes and workouts, complete with videos – and offers one results overview that are gradually reaching each other. For each goal achieved there is a reward in the form of a badge won.

Withings Body Comp and Health + will be available for purchase starting next October 4th at the price of 209,95 euro with 12 months of Health + subscription included.

