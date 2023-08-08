“Without clinical trials, there is no medical progress.” / Interview

PHARMA FACTS

Once upon a time, not so long ago, Germany was world runner-up: Only in the USA were more clinical studies carried out. The Federal Republic now occupies 7th place. This has far-reaching consequences. Because in clinical studies, doctors can learn about and help shape the medicine of tomorrow; Patients can benefit from new therapeutic approaches at an early stage. An interview with dr. Petra Moroni-Zentgraf, Medical Director at Boehringer Ingelheim:

Clinical research: Germany is reluctant to study

With 33 clinical studies per 1 million inhabitants, Germany has long since catapulted itself out of the international top group – a country like Denmark conducts 6 times more studies. “The erosion of Germany as a location for pharmaceutical innovation has long since begun” – this can be read in a study published by the pharmaceutical association vfa and the consulting firm Kearney.

Drug research: Germany slows itself down

The anti-innovation drug policy will significantly worsen the supply of patients with new drugs in Germany by 2030. This is the result of the study by the consulting firm Kearney and the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (vfa) “Pharma Innovation Location Germany”. It relentlessly reveals the problem areas that are causing the innovation location to lose massive ground in an international comparison.

