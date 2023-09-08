Without exception: No alcohol during pregnancy / BZgA provides information on the day of the child affected by alcohol

Cologne – On the Day of the Child Affected by Alcohol on September 9, 2023, the Federal Government Commissioner for Addiction and Drug Issues and the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) draw attention to the fact that alcohol consumption during pregnancy endangers the health of the unborn child.

So-called fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) are the most common congenital diseases in Germany. Every year, more than 10,000 children nationwide are born with injuries caused by alcohol consumption during pregnancy. Many of those affected are restricted for the rest of their lives due to behavioral problems. Around 3,000 children every year have the severe form – fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS), which can include malformations of the skeleton, extremities and face as well as kidney damage or heart defects.

Burkhard Blienert, Federal Government Commissioner for Addiction and Drug Issues: “Abstaining from alcohol completely during pregnancy should be a matter of course for expectant mothers. But the numbers show: We must not give up on drawing attention to how dangerous alcohol can be for the unborn child. Alcohol consumption during pregnancy remains the most common cause of non-genetic malformations. Pregnant women must be aware of the great risk of harm to their child caused by alcohol consumption in order to protect them from lifelong harm. So that all children have the chance of a good start in life.”

Prof. Dr. Martin Dietrich, Acting Director of the BZgA: “Any consumption of alcohol during pregnancy carries the risk of permanently impairing the physical and mental development of the unborn child. This also applies to small amounts of alcohol. If a pregnant woman drinks alcohol, the cell toxin enters the unborn child’s bloodstream and can cause serious damage, especially to the brain. These alcohol-related injuries are preventable. The BZgA’s message is therefore: No alcohol during pregnancy – for the health of your child!”

The BZgA campaign “Alcohol? Know your limit.” supports expectant parents: At www.kenn-dein-limit.de it offers information about the risks of alcohol consumption during pregnancy and gives tips on how to successfully avoid alcohol.

Pregnant women who find it difficult to give up can receive free, anonymous and personal support with the BZgA online program “IRIS” at www.iris-plattform.de.

Gynecologists, midwives and obstetricians receive comprehensive information and can order brochures and leaflets free of charge from the BZgA to display in the waiting area or to hand them over in person. The BZgA provides prenatal care specialists with a guideline for advising pregnant women about abstaining from alcohol.

School students are also addressed: In cooperation with the Medical Society for Health Promotion e. V. offers information sessions for school classes on the topic of “Prevention of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome”.

Overview of BZgA offers on the subject of alcohol-free pregnancy

Information offered by the BZgA for pregnant women and their environment:

Advice platform for pregnant women to reduce consumption IRIS:

IRIS stands for “Individualized, risk-adapted, internet-based intervention to reduce alcohol and tobacco consumption in pregnant women.”

Medical information hours for school classes:

Information about the effects of alcohol consumption during pregnancy to raise young people’s early awareness of how to use alcohol responsibly

BZgA information materials:

BZgA practical modules for counseling pregnant women:

Order the free BZgA materials at:

Federal Center for Health Education, 50819 Cologne

Online ordering system:

E-Mail: bestellunlg@bzga.de

Telephone advice on addiction prevention from the BZgA:

Call 0221 – 89 20 31 Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the price according to the telephone provider’s price list for calls to the German landline network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

