A bread without any flour, yeast or baking powder? Yes, it’s possible – and it’s also really healthy. FOCUS online reveals the recipe and explains how good the bread is for the body.

On the internet you keep coming across enthusiastic reports about a so-called miracle bread. It mainly consists of rolled oats, various seeds and nuts and does not contain any leavening agents. Because it is also prepared without flour, it is also gluten-free and contains all the more healthy fiber and vital substances.

Despite intensive research, we were not able to find out with certainty who the recipe for the wondrous bread goes back to. But again and again you come across the experience report of the food blogger Sarah Britton.

We tested the “life-changing bread” and replaced some exotic ingredients with local alternatives. First of all: Everyone who tries the miracle bread is enthusiastic!

Recipe for a loaf of miracle bread

To bake a miracle bread, you need the following ingredients:

135 g sunflower seeds

90 g Leinsamen

65 g hazelnuts or almonds

145 g (gluten-free) rolled oats

2 tbsp flaxseed flour, alternatively 2 tbsp chia seeds

4 tbsp psyllium husk or 3 tbsp ground psyllium husk

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp honey or another sugar alternative

3 tablespoons local vegetable oil

350ml of water

The ingredients can be easily varied and exchanged for those with a similar effect. There should only be a sufficient proportion of strongly swelling, ground seeds for cohesion.

The amount is enough for a small loaf tin (approx. 20 cm long). In order to be able to remove the bread from the mold particularly easily after the first baking phase, we recommend using a silicone mold.

But it works just as well with a classic sheet metal mold, which you should grease thoroughly beforehand.

This is how the miracle bread is prepared

Mix all dry ingredients. Mix together honey, vegetable oil and water. Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients, mix thoroughly and pour into the loaf pan. Smooth the surface and leave the mold covered for at least two hours, preferably overnight, to swell at room temperature. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place the pan on a wire rack in the middle of the oven and bake the bread for 20 minutes. Take the bread out of the tin (and carefully loosen it from the edge of the tin with a knife if necessary) and place it upside down on the wire rack. Bake for another 30-40 minutes and tap at the end of the baking time – as soon as the bread sounds hollow, it’s done. Be sure to let cool completely before slicing.

Although the bread contains no spices and only a small amount of salt, it tastes very spicy and is a real treat with just a little butter. For more flavor you can add one or two teaspoons to the “dough”.

bread spice

give.

Stored cool in a closed container, the miracle bread will keep for a few days. Sarah Britton swears by slicing it, freezing it and toasting it as needed.

If you don’t want to buy all the ingredients right away to test whether you like this special type of bread, you can do it first with the baking mix

Wunderbrød by Bauckhof

try out. In our experience, however, the homemade miracle bread tastes best!