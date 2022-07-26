“I believe that the goal is to live with the virus, and living together also means reviewing and re-evaluating the rules in the case of asymptomatic positives. I certainly foresee that in the next few days there may be a reduction in isolation for those who are positive and have no symptoms. After that, the next step I think is to consider the hypothesis, in the case of positives without symptoms, to eliminate the quarantine ». The Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa said this, speaking at Agorà on Rai 3 adding that “otherwise, with all these positives, the risk is to find ourselves unintentionally blocking the country again”.

MORE INFORMATION

Regions are pushing for a short quarantine

The regions have long been pushing for a shorter quarantine. Currently the quarantine foresees a minimum of seven days with negative exit buffer, as decided in the current legislation. Nothing is established, but the Ministry of Health – which at the moment denies an imminent change of rules – would be evaluating the possibility of introducing the new rule – proposed by the governors – which would allow the exit from isolation 48 hours after the end of the symptoms, while keeping the negative swab mandatory (but not with a do-it-yourself test).

Omicron 5, why is the do-it-yourself tampon not recommended? From the modalities to the type of test

Covid quarantine, Ciccozzi: “It must be shortened, adapted to Omicron 5. Symptoms go away after 4-5 days”

SCHOOL – The absence of interventions on aeration and ventilation hinder the return to class without masks. The use of public resources by schools for surface disinfection activities has been massive, but consideration of the scientific evidence that requires investments to improve air quality has been limited. This is one of the results that emerged from the survey by the Gimbe foundation in collaboration with the national association of public managers and high professionalism of the school (NPC) which involved 312 educational institutions. the survey also reveals difficulties in tracing activities: in one case out of three local health authorities were delayed in activating the procedures under their responsibility. 76.2% of the respondents declared that they received surgical masks in quantities greater than necessary. To improve ventilation and aeration of the premises, we mainly relied on the “open windows” protocol, to a lesser extent on equipment for air purification and filtration, and controlled mechanical ventilation systems were installed in only 9 cases. In 46% of cases, no information was received, from the Ministry or the Local Health Authority, on the prevalent transmission of the virus by aerosol and on devices or systems for the ventilation of school environments. Only in 14.8% of cases did the information concern both issues. “The absence of structural interventions capable of guaranteeing adequate ventilation and aeration of the premises – comments Antonello Giannelli, president of the ANP – is the real Achilles heel, in the absence of which the next school year can hardly be faced without resorting to ‘use of masks ».