Team Ninja’s upcoming adventure game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is coming in JuneXbox & Bethesda Games Showcasewas announced on , and was described early on as the same game as Nioh. Now, the developers have revealed that this is a very big adventure we can look forward to, with the event lasting around 40 hours.

It’s not an upper limit as people do side quests and exploration a lot and can expect more. It’s also been said that the game will have a traditional mission structure with multiplayer elements, allowing groups of up to three players.

While we still don’t know when Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release, it’s said to hit PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in the first half of 2023. It will also be included with Game Pass from day one.

Thanks Vandal