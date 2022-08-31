Home Health Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a 40 hour adventure – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a 40 hour adventure

by admin
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a 40 hour adventure – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Team Ninja’s upcoming adventure game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is coming in JuneXbox & Bethesda Games Showcasewas announced on , and was described early on as the same game as Nioh. Now, the developers have revealed that this is a very big adventure we can look forward to, with the event lasting around 40 hours.

It’s not an upper limit as people do side quests and exploration a lot and can expect more. It’s also been said that the game will have a traditional mission structure with multiplayer elements, allowing groups of up to three players.

While we still don’t know when Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release, it’s said to hit PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in the first half of 2023. It will also be included with Game Pass from day one.

