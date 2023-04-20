Woe to throw them away: here’s what you can do with the peels of the beans

Have you feasted on broad beans and do you have a kilo of peels left? Don’t throw them! You can recycle them in many different ways.

Among legumes there is certainly a queen, the basis of the vegan and vegetarian diet and of outings on April 25th: the fava! This plant from the legume family is truly a panacea for health, thanks to its beneficial properties for the gastrointestinal tract, being rich in fibre, its fight against cardiovascular disease and its perfect marriage with good pecorino cheese. They are excellent against many diseases, from cholesterol to kidney failure and, no less important, they are delicious.

Whether you cook them or eat them raw with cheese, there is always a problem with broad beans: the peels. The peels of the beans are very voluminous and difficult to remove comfortably, so why miss this golden opportunity to do good for the environment and give new life to this product? You can really use them in so many different ways: here’s how.

How to reuse broad bean peels in an intelligent way: all uses

Learning how to give new life to food waste is important for a greener lifestyle and greater environmental awareness. It is important to know that many of the beneficial properties of broad beans are contained in them peels, which we would mistakenly throw away once we have finished eating. They contain a lot of fibers, so they are excellent for delicious recipes and which can help against constipation.

Cooked peels can be an excellent accompaniment to dishes of all kinds, just like any vegetable. They can be used to flavor a pasta, sautéing them in pans after boiling them, or to flavor a soup or minestrone. The taste is much more pleasant than you imagine.

Also delicious as a side dish, sautéed in a pan with oil, pepper and tomato, as an accompaniment to meat or fish for a tasty and out of the ordinary second course. But if you don’t like cooking, the peels of the beans are also excellent for fertilize your seedlings from apartment or balcony. Put a little in the soil and the results will be fantastic, the earth will be nourished naturally and your plants will benefit.

A small note of folklore: broad beans can tell you if you will have luck or not in the near future. Have you found seven seeds in a pod? Great news coming for you!