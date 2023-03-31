Restful sleep is important for our health . But sometimes we wake up at certain times and can’t go back to sleep. Sleep researcher Hans-Günter Weeß explains what’s behind it and which tricks help to get back into a deep sleep.

Why do many people wake up at certain times of the night?

Sleep has been a very dangerous process for most of human evolution. We slept in the wilderness, behind bushes, on trees, in hollows or caves. The time in which we live in sheltered dwellings and sleep is no longer a dangerous state is far too short. Our “sleep genes” are still Stone Age. From an evolutionary point of view, being awake at night was essential for the survival of the human species. After all, it was important to recognize dangers in good time in order to be able to flee or attack. Just because we wake up regularly at night, you are sitting here in front of the screen and can read these lines. If we didn’t wake up in our sleep, the human species would have died out long ago.

Depending on our age, we wake up between 10 and 25 times a night. Are you wondering how that can be? After all, you often have the feeling that you rarely or not at all wake up at night. Our brain can only remember nightly waking phases the next morning if they lasted at least one to three minutes. Only then is the information transferred from short-term to long-term memory. Falling back asleep faster doesn’t save waking up, we don’t remember it the next morning and think we slept through the night.

So waking up in the night is something completely normal. It’s part of sleep. However, if we “turn on the light” in our heads when we wake up at night, ie think about the big and small worries of everyday life, set the thought carousel in motion or even develop fears of not falling asleep again, then we become tense and develop difficulty sleeping through the night. Tension is the enemy of sleep. Only when we are completely relaxed, break away from everyday life, don’t want to sleep and just snuggle up on the pillow and think about nice things, then sleep will quickly come back on its own with relaxation.

To what extent is the internal clock responsible for waking up at certain times?

Humans have a very precise sleep-wake clock. We can get used to certain sleeping, waking or even getting up times very quickly. For example, many people are familiar with the phenomenon of waking up of their own accord in the morning just before the alarm clock rings. It is also possible that we get used to being awake and brooding at night and our sleep-wake clock regularly wakes us up to brood at the usual time.