Wolfgang Skischally about e-smog and what effects it has

As Wolfgang Skischally knows from experience, well-being can suffer from electrosmog.

Wolfgang Skischally has been working on the topic of electrosmog for a long time. Although invisible to the human eye and mostly odorless, it is still omnipresent in our modern world. There is a growing debate about the effects that electric, magnetic and electromagnetic fields can have on our health and environment.

HOW DOES ELECTROSMOG FORM AND WHAT IS IT?

The exposure to technically generated fields is colloquially referred to as electrosmog, or also as electromagnetic radiation exposure. This includes magnetic, electric and electromagnetic fields created by the ubiquitous electronic devices and infrastructure in everyday life. Not only are smartphones and tablets affected, but high-voltage pylons, cell towers and other wireless technologies also contribute to radiation exposure.

In order to minimize the impact on health, SanoFit carries out electrosmog studies that take numerous sources into account. There are a variety of factors that play a role in the development of electrosmog, such as the type of source, its distance, intensity and duration of exposure to the body.

Typical sources of electrosmog are:

– A major source of radiation exposure is power lines. The electricity that flows through the wires creates electromagnetic fields that spread around the wires, producing radiation. But it’s not just the cables, but also the transformers that contribute to exposure to e-smog.

– Electronic devices from everyday use are another source. They also cause electrosmog. In addition to the computer, this also includes the cell phone and the television. Likewise electronic children’s toys and consumer electronics. Certain lighting methods such as neon tubes are also sources of e-smog.

– Wireless connections are also among the possible e-smog producers. Cell phone towers and the home WiFi router are two of them, for example.

– Vacuum cleaners, microwaves, refrigerators and other household appliances can also cause electrosmog during operation. But electronic security systems, air conditioning systems and electrically operated heaters must also be listed.

– Modern electric cars and trains also cause electrosmog. They are part of the infrastructure created by humans.

WOLFGANG SKISCHALLY ON RADIATION AND ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELDS

Electrosmog occurs due to electromagnetic fields and radiation, which are closely linked to each other. The electromagnetic fields are created when electric charges start moving. This is the case, for example, when current flows through a line. The movement of the charge leads to the creation of electromagnetic waves, which propagate in the air and create a corresponding electromagnetic field. This field consists of an electric and a magnetic field, which are created by the presence and movement of the charge.

There are various sources that produce electromagnetic radiation. These include natural sources such as the Earth’s magnetic field, cosmic rays and the sun. But devices manufactured by humans and used electronically, such as power lines, Wi-Fi routers and cell phone towers, can also be sources of electromagnetic radiation. Medical devices such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or X-ray machines can also be a source of electromagnetic radiation. It is therefore important to understand the effects of electrosmog and take measures to minimize exposure.

ARE THERE ANY HEALTH EFFECTS?

There is research that shows that electromagnetic radiation can actually have health effects. However, the results of these studies are controversial and vary widely. An important factor to consider is the duration and intensity of exposure to e-smog. The devices from SanoFit GmbH aim to uncover the sources of e-smog that occur in homes and to avoid possible effects, such as:

– Sleep disorders: Electromagnetic fields can reduce melatonin levels, which regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Long-term sleep disorders can lead to exhaustion, problems concentrating and even depression.

– Dizziness and headaches: Electromagnetic fields can affect the nervous system and cause dizziness and headaches.

– Cardiovascular diseases: A meta-study in which the Federal Office for Radiation Protection was also involved showed that the use of radiation in medicine can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. In March 2023, the British Medical Journal published a corresponding article.

– Cancer: Under certain circumstances, electromagnetic fields and radiation can increase the risk of brain tumors and leukemia.

WHICH MEASURES HELP AGAINST E-SMOG?

Even though electrosmog is a complex topic, Wolfgang Skischally gives some tips on how to personally reduce electrosmog: Reduce the use of electrical devices

– It may be helpful to use devices with low levels of radiation

– Shields and protective covers also prove helpful

– A bedroom without electrical devices helps you sleep better and healthier

– Reduce the use of WiFi devices as much as possible

– Electrical devices should be grounded

– Only be exposed to electromagnetic radiation for short periods of time

Based in picturesque Widnau in Switzerland, Sanofit GmbH is a leading company in the field of health and radiation protection. Since its founding, Sanofit GmbH has made it its mission to raise awareness of invisible radiation exposure and to provide solutions. The expertise extends to identifying field and radiation exposures both outdoors and indoors.

Sanofit is not just a company, but also a movement and is regularly present at trade fair events and lectures to share its knowledge

