Woman affected by stroke returns to “speak” through a digital avatar – breaking latest news

by Ruggiero Corcella

A paralyzed American woman managed to communicate thanks to a brain-computer interface that reproduces her voice and facial expressions. Study in Nature

Ann, a woman paralyzed by a stroke was able to communicate with the help of a digital avatar that reproduces her voice and even facial expressions: the merit of a new brain-computer interface (or Bci from the English acronym Brain computer interface , systems that make it possible to create a bridge between machines and the human brain) that manages to translate the signals of brain activity into words and expressions to allow faster and more natural communication. The results of the experiment were published in Nature by researchers at the University of California at San Francisco and Berkeley.

A film with 253 electrodes

The team, led by neurosurgeon Edward Chang, applied a very thin rectangular film containing 253 electrodes to the woman’s brain: the device, placed over an area crucial for communication, detects brain signals that, due to the stroke, are no longer able to be sent to the phonatory apparatus (tongue, mouth, larynx) and to the facial muscles. The signals are then sent to an artificial intelligence system that has been trained for weeks to recognize the woman’s brain waves that correspond to the different sounds (phonemes) that make up words.

To make everything more realistic, the researchers combined an algorithm that synthesizes words with the patient’s own voice (taken from some recordings made at her wedding). Finally, the avatar’s face recreated on the computer screen was animated on the basis of the woman’s brain signals thanks to software that reproduces the movement of the facial muscles.

Stroke numbers

Globally, stroke can affect one in four adults over the age of 25 and 75% of these people could develop lasting deficits in the upper limbs, severely limiting their physical independence. In Italy, about 200,000 cases of stroke occur every year: 80% are new episodes and 20% are relapses. Although mortality is decreasing, stroke is the third cause of death after cardiovascular disease and cancer and is the main cause of disability. In our country, stroke survivors, with more or less disabling results, are equal to approximately 913,000. Approximately one year after the acute event, one third of the surviving subjects show a high degree of disability, so much so that they are totally dependent on the care of others.

A technique studied for decades

BCIs have been studied for decades, and those studies aren’t just limited to academia. In fact, on the commercial side, some big names in information technology are challenging each other: from Elon Musk to Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, who are investing billions of dollars in research on brain-computer interfaces.

In 2022, the clinical trial on a 36-year-old man caused a sensation for whom every movement was now made impossible by the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and who instead managed to communicate thanks to a brain-computer interface. I study , published in Nature Communicationswas conducted by a group of researchers from the Swiss Wyss Center for Bio- and Neuroengineering in Geneva.

Also in the United States, but at Stanford University, the team of neurosurgeon Jaimie Henderson today published the results of another clinical trial in Nature. A BCI was successfully implanted in Pat Bennett, a 68-year-old woman who in 2012 was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks the neurons that control movement, causing physical weakness and eventual paralysis.

The experiment by the UC San Francisco researchers actually builds on more than a decade of effort by neurosurgeon Edward Chang and his team. Work that already in 2021 led to the successful development of a vocal neuroprosthesis that allowed a man with severe paralysis to communicate in sentences, translating signals from his brain to the vocal tract directly into words that appear as text on a screen. The study was published July 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine .

Translate brain signals into words

Previously, work in the field of communication neuroprosthetics focused on restoring communication through spelling-based approaches to typing letters one-by-one into text. Professor Chang’s team, however, focused on translating signals intended to control the muscles of the speech system to speak words, rather than signals to move the arm or hand to enable typing. Chang said this approach takes advantage of the natural, fluid aspects of speech and promises faster, more organic communication.

With speech, we normally communicate information at a very high rate, up to 150 or 200 words per minute, he said, pointing out that spelling-based approaches that use typing, writing and controlling a cursor are considerably slower. and hardworking. Going straight to the words, as we are doing here, has great advantages because it is closer to the way we normally speak.

The ethical question: neurorights

Early clinical trials of brain-computer interfaces are also raising ethical questions. In a study published in 2019 in Frontiers in Neuroscience , Elisabeth Hildt of the Center for the Study of Ethics in the Professions, (Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago) so reflected. Ethical issues…involve aspects of security, action, shared control, responsibility, privacy, identity, self-concept, the “extended mind”. Because the problem now does not only concern the moment of the clinical trial but also the aftermath.

Jessica Hamzelou puts it in writing an article in Mit Review telling the story of Rita Leggett, an Australian woman suffering from severe chronic epilepsy, whose experimental brain implant changed her sense of agency and self. She wore it in daily life and to researchers she confessed that she became one with her device. She was shocked when she was told two years later that she had to remove the implant because the company that made it went bankrupt. She wanted to keep it, but there was no option.

Ethicists and jurists are therefore investigating the importance of neurorights, the subset of human rights that concern the protection of the human brain and mind. Some are currently considering whether neurological rights can be recognized within established human rights or whether new laws are needed.

A first step in this process could be to have an interdisciplinary team of researchers develop recommendations or guidelines, concludes Elisabeth Hildt.

