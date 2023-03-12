In the USA, a woman died as a result of a miscarriage. Scientists are now reporting on this in the specialist journal „BMC Womens Health“. Accordingly, the 50-year-old, who originally came from Africa, had a kind of “stone baby” in her abdomen. According to the report, this is a calcified fetus. This would have been the woman’s ninth child, but stopped growing after the 28th week of pregnancy.

However, instead of passing away, the fetus remained in the body, more precisely in the abdomen. It was an ectopic pregnancy, so it hadn’t grown in the uterus but in the woman’s abdomen.

This is how an ectopic pregnancy manifests itself

Symptoms: As with a normal pregnancy, the known signs of pregnancy can also occur with an ectopic pregnancy, the association writes “Gynecologists on the Net”. For example, there may be a missed period, breast tenderness, morning sickness and the urge to urinate, but the symptoms are usually less pronounced.

According to the association, in contrast to a normal pregnancy, signs of implantation failure then appear in the sixth to ninth week of pregnancy:

stomach pain

spotting

Abdominal pain on the side of ectopic pregnancy

slightly increased body temperature

in rare cases also pain in the shoulder

Course: In an ectopic pregnancy, the fetus cannot develop properly. There is a risk of life-threatening complications, such as when the pregnancy develops in the narrow part of the fallopian tube. There, the pregnancy cannot happen naturally.

In the case of the 50-year-old woman, it was a very rare complication of tubal pregnancy: a so-called lihopedion. Here, the membranes and the fetus in the abdomen calcify. The term derives from the Greek “lithos” which means “stone”. To date, fewer than 300 cases have been reported worldwide, according to the case report.

50-year-old avoided visiting doctors for a long time

According to the report, the 50-year-old had not received adequate treatment in Africa when the fetus died in her body nine years ago – although she had suffered from chronic abdominal pain at the time. Only when she came to the USA was she examined by doctors and the past pregnancy was recognized. The doctors also found that the fetus had taken up so much space in her abdomen that it had caused an intestinal obstruction. However, the 50-year-old refused surgery – “unfortunately”, as the researchers write. “Unfortunately, she passed away 14 months after her relocation from severe malnutrition associated with recurrent intestinal obstruction and ongoing fear of seeking medical help.”

This case demonstrates a rare medical phenomenon and the impact of medical distrust, lack of health awareness and limited access to healthcare in populations most likely to be affected by lithopedion, the researchers conclude. “He highlighted the need for a community-based model of care to bridge the gap between the healthcare system and resettled refugees.”