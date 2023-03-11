breaking latest news – A 50-year-old Congolese woman died of acute malnutrition after an unborn fetus remained lodged in her abdomen for 9 years. The story that she has of the improbable comes from New York and has been relaunched since British newspaper Daily Mail, pointing out that a case like this worldwide has been documented less than 300 times in the scientific literature. A fate befell this one 50 year old womanwho arrived in the US 14 months ago – fleeing conflicts in Africa, from the DR Congo to Burundi and then Tanzania – whose identity has not been disclosed, who has been examined by doctors, complaining of stomach cramps, indigestion and a gurgling after eating.

Exams later revealed that the 50-year-old had a “stone child” – a calcified fetus – that the compressed the intestines, dating back to a miscarriage that occurred nine years earlier. The fetus, which is about the size of a lettuce, had reached 28 weeks of gestation. However, the patient refused the surgery, saying she believed her health condition was related to a “spell” che someone had thrown them in Africa.

The refusal of the intervention out of fear

The patient “he refused the surgery for fear of going under the knife, and was chosen the symptom monitoring said Dr. Waseem Sous, an internal medicine expert at SUNY Upstate Medical University who reported on the case, later published in a medical report in the journal BMC Women’s Health.

Specifically, this rare condition occurs when the pregnancy forms in the abdomen or other parts of the body instead of in the uterus, or in the case of an ectopic pregnancy. It may happen that the blood supply is not enough to reach the baby, causing the pregnancy to fail and not even the body can expel the fetusleading to life-threatening complications.

The condition has only been recorded 290 times, with the first being reported in France, dating back to 1582. Some mothers report severe symptoms as a result, but others pthey can live for decades without experiencing any symptoms of the condition.

Death from malnutrition

In the end, in this case the woman – already the mother of 8 other children – she died of malnutrition caused by the fetus blocking her small intestine: his body was no longer able to absorb vital nutrients, leading to extreme starvation, until death.

In other cases, death may eventually be caused by tissue degradation leading to cardiac arrest or cardiac arrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat. Other causes include infections caused by a severely weakened immune system.