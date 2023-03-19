Home Health woman dies in front of her husband’s eyes
Health

by admin
Imbersago (Lecco), 18 March 2023 – Tragedy in the Lecco area. a woman, Paola Martinelli, around 70 years old, she died killed with a chainsaw by her husband. The man, Fausto Canteri, would not have done it on purpose. He would have been a accident. It happened in Imbersago.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the man was cutting the hedge in the garden of the house with a chainsaw. He was at the top of a ladder. Below, supporting him, was the wife, but the husband he lost his balance and fell with the chainsaw still running. He fell right on top of his wife, who he wounded with the blade.

Areu’s rescuers have arrived, including the ambulance workers. However, the woman died bled out and for the deep cuts and severe injuries he sustained. The carabinieri also attended the scene. From the first investigations it seems to have been a tragic and unfortunate domestic accident.

