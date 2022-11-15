She had to start a postural gym class in a specialized center but, before starting with the exercises, she felt bad and collapsed to the ground. Severe chest pain that immobilized her and triggered the emergency call. The 43-year-old woman (not 30 as initially emerged), residing in Treviglio, in the Bergamo area, did not make it. She died shortly after arriving in the emergency room of the San Gerardo hospital in Monza where an ambulance transferred her in code red.

The health personnel intervened in the Seregno sports facility shortly after 13. The emergency call had also caused the carabinieri of the Seregno company to intervene in the postural center who, together with the 118 doctors, had given first aid to the 43-year-old in cardiac arrest. Then, shortly after, in the hospital, her death.