A woman is dying after falling into a gully along path 302 in Valbondione, in the province of Bergamo. The accident at mountain it happened after 2pm on Friday.

The hiker, whose personal details are not known at the moment, was transported in red code to the ‘Papa Giovanni’ hospital in Bergamo by the 118 helicopter rescue service. As reported by the regional emergency emergency agency, she was found with trauma multiple and in circulatory cardio arrest. During the journey to the hospital, all necessary resuscitation maneuvers were performed on the woman to try to save her life.

On the scene of the accident, in addition to the medical personnel, the Alpine Rescue teams and the carabinieri intervened.







