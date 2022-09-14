news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN – After Valentina Pitzalis, symbol of the fight against gender violence in Italy, another woman has regained the functionality of her hands thanks to Nexus, the most advanced multi-articulated bionic prostheses in the world. It is the sixty-year-old from Milan Paola who, having lost her hands at a transradial level due to an infection, decided to improve her quality of life by replacing her old myoelectric hands with the latest generation prostheses.

Applied by the Orthopedic Workshop Maria Adelaide in Turin, the prostheses were designed on the basis of numerous data, measured and collected to be more anatomically proportioned and, at the same time, have better aesthetics. “We are very happy with the result and how Paola is facing this new phase of her life – comments to ANSA Roberto Ariagno, director of the Maria Adelaide Orthopedic Workshop -. The hand offers 14 customizable grips, making daily gestures possible and a ever greater autonomy “. The batteries can be recharged quickly via a USB cable.

The patient is now facing a training period, in Milan, at the Dat operative unit of the Centro Irccs S. Maria Nascente, directed by Dr. Rosa Maria Converti, a structure specialized in the rehabilitation of the patient with an upper limb amputee. (HANDLE).