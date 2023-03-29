A 32-year-old woman residing in Arian Polesine, in the province of Rovigo, was found dying in the kitchen of her home. The two young children, aged 8 and 11, raised the alarm. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition. Exams showed the presence of a bullet lodged in the 32-year-old’s skull.





Alarm raised by children aged 8 and 11

As reported by Gazzettinothe woman’s children would have raised the alarm by saying “the mother is dead” to a neighbor who, in turn, called for help.





The carabinieri and 118 operators immediately arrived on the spot, late in the evening of Tuesday 28 March. The scene of the story was an isolated farmhouse in the countryside of the Lower Polesine, near the embankment of the Po di Goro.

The woman was found in Ariano Polesine (Rovigo)





Injury caused by a bullet: investigation in progress

The woman found lifeless on the kitchen floor is one 32 enne of Moroccan origins. She was found dying with a massive head wound.

Only after the tests carried out in the hospital it was discovered that the wound had been caused by a bullet, probably the woman was hit in the head by a gunshot. They are investigating the matter carabinieriwhich at the moment do not exclude any hypothesis.

Il Husband, also of Moroccan origins, was away from home and immediately joined his wife in the hospital. The conditions of the 32-year-old are critical, as reported by the Padua morning would be brain dead.



