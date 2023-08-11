Woman hit in Lignano Sabbiadoro, taken to hospital – Medicine

A woman was rescued yesterday evening from serious injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle while walking. The road accident occurred in Lignano Sabbiadoro, in viale Europa, for reasons still being investigated by the police.





After the call for help reached the single emergency number Nue112, the operators of the first level operations room transferred the call to the regional health emergency operational structure. The Sores nurses sent an ambulance from Lignano Sabbiadoro and an air ambulance to the scene, activating the public force at the same time. The medical and nursing staff took charge of the injured woman who was flown to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.



