A positive Dengue virus was found by a non-resident woman who is currently present in the province of Piacenza, returning from a trip to Cuba.

“The health conditions of the infected are good and do not cause concern – writes the ASL of Piacenza in a note – As is known, Dengue fever is transmitted to humans only through the vector consisting of tiger mosquitoes that have come into contact with positive people to the virus. For this reason, the Public Health Department of the Piacenza Local Health Authority, after having placed the lady in isolation, activated the prevention procedure provided for by national and regional regulations to counteract its possible spread. Specific disinfestation interventions were therefore carried out against tiger mosquitoes both in the premises where the woman is currently staying, and in the environments in which she was in the previous days ».

«This precautionary and prudential measure – explains Marco Delledonne, director of the Department of Public Health – allows to eliminate the population of mosquitoes in the affected area, thus effectively and safely avoiding the spread of the virus. The intervention is added to all those already in place to counter the spread of this insect, which the Municipalities are carrying out as part of the regional program to fight the tiger mosquito ».

«For the population – he adds – the councils remain those already widespread in the context of the regional campaign: it is advisable to protect yourself from bites. The mosquito acts mainly during the day. When it is not possible to wear long and light-colored clothes and in any case on the areas of the body that remain uncovered, it is useful to apply repellents. I remember that the tiger mosquito needs very little stagnant water to lay its eggs and reproduce. We therefore ask for the maximum collaboration of citizens, who can act in private areas and thus make the ordinary and extraordinary interventions envisaged by the Municipalities more effective. Just remove the water from the saucers, clean the drains and cover them with a mosquito net, remove the grass clippings, do not leave watering cans and vases with the opening upwards and keep the fountains and ornamental tanks clean by inserting the appropriate larvicidal products ».