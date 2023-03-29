It happened in the late afternoon today in via D’Amico. A man, aboard a car, approached the woman hitting her face with a probably diluted acid substance, as specified by the police investigating what happened. Investigations are underway to establish precisely the type of substance that caused burns to the woman’s face.

The man then lost track of him. The police cars and 118 intervened on the spot to immediately provide assistance to the woman. She investigates the flying squad. In fact, links are being sought between the attack and a collaborator of justice close to the victim and belonging to the Scalisi clan, Salvatore Giarrizzo.







