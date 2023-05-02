Woman killed at home in Cosentino. The crime of ‘Ndrangheta is not excluded

Antonella Lopardo, 49, was shot and killed tonight in the Ciccotonno district of Cassano allo Ionio, in the upper Cosentino area. The victim would have been killed with a long weapon and it is not excluded that a Kalashnikov rifle may have been used. According to an initial reconstruction, the victim was at home with her husband, already known to the police, when someone rang the bell. The victim went to open it and as soon as she opened the door she was hit by multiple bullets. At the moment the investigators are not ruling out any hypothesis, including that of the ‘Ndrangheta crime. Perhaps an expedition to kill Salvatore Maritato is one of the hypotheses on which the Carabinieri of Cosenza are working to reconstruct the facts.

The killer then fled in a car parked near the house, driven by another man. Salvatore Maritato is already known to the police and the investigators are in fact sifting through his past in search of elements that could help to better understand the crime, which due to the way it was committed, could be traced back to the ‘Ndrangheta. The case will in fact be entrusted to the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Catanzaro, competent in the Cosenza area.