Woman killed in the street in Castelfiorentino by gunshots

A 35-year-old woman was killed on the street in Castelfiorentino (Florence), in the evening, hit by gunshots. The police are proceeding on site and are looking for the victim’s husband. Approximately three hours after the murder, the man was untraceable and at this point, according to what we learn, he was considered on the run. The woman, a mother of two children, was separating from him. According to some stories that emerged on site, multiple shots were heard, some say three. The gunshots would have been heard both from the buildings and from a nearby Arci club. At the moment there are no eyewitnesses to the murder.

