Woman killed in Treviso, her former employer investigated

He is being investigated for murder Franco Battaggiathe entrepreneur from Treviso, former employer of Anica Panfile, the 31-year-old woman found dead on the bed of the Piave river, in Spresiano (Treviso) on 21 May. The Carabinieri, under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, carried out a search of her home in Treviso. According to what has been reconstructed, she would be the last person to meet the victim. Battaggi had reported in the days following the discovery of the body that he had had an interview with the woman in her home for normal questions related to tax documents.

According to the autopsy, Panfile did not die from drowning but from a series of wounds inflicted on several parts of her body.

Employer background

Battaggia is among the people heard by the judiciary in the days following the discovery of the woman’s body. His name is quite well known in the criminal chronicles of the 1980s and 1990s in Veneto, and at the time he was considered a boss of the Treviso underworld. Between the two there would have been working relationships: Panfile was a maid. The investigation took a decisive turn when the autopsy was carried out by the consultant Antonello Cirnielliestablished that the woman was already dead when someone abandoned her in the river, thrown from a nearby viaduct of the A27 motorway, which runs about a kilometer from the point where the body was found, stranded in a bend in the Piave, in a few centimeters of water.

The last time Anica Panfile was seen dates back to the afternoon of Thursday 18 May, in Arcade (Treviso), then all traces of her were lost.

