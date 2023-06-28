WOMAN POWER 2.0 – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

Creating sustainable perspectives for independent self-help with continuity – the board of the HKSH-BV was unanimously re-elected

vlnr: Sonja Graeser, Doris Lenz, Karin Annette Dick, Hedy Church-Bodden

Bonn, June 22, 2023 – The House of Cancer Self-Help – Bundesverband e. V. (HKSH-BV) elected its board of directors at its regular general meeting on June 21, 2023 in Bonn. All member associations voted to re-elect the previous board. The following were confirmed in their offices: Hedy Kerek-Bodden (Women’s Self-Help Cancer Association) as Chair of the umbrella organization, Karin Annette Dick (Federal Association of Larynx and Head and Neck Tumors e. V.) as Deputy Chair, Sonja Graeser (German ILCO eV) as treasurer and Doris Lenz (German Leukemia & Lymphoma Aid eV) as secretary. A board of directors with representation rights made up exclusively of women was appointed for the first time in 2021.

Chairman Hedy Kerek-Bodden thanked the member associations for their trust. She and her board colleagues are looking forward to continuing their voluntary work for the umbrella organization. “The independent cancer self-help faces major challenges. Ensuring patient participation – also in research – is a key point here,” says Kerek-Bodden. “It is our concern to attract and qualify more people for oncological patient advocacy. Here we are active within the association and in cooperation with the National NCT Patient Research Council and the Patient Experts Academy (PEAK) as well as the Center for Competence Development in Cancer Self-Help at the Chair for Self-Help Research in Freiburg,” the chairperson continues. However, appropriate financial compensation for voluntary work, the socio-economic challenges associated with cancer and the consideration of health-related quality of life as a key factor in cancer treatment are also on the agenda of the newly elected board.

Information on the members of the board is available on the website of the House of Cancer Self-Help at:

The house of the cancer self-help federal association e. V. (HKSH-BV) was founded in 2015 and unites ten independently organized cancer self-help organizations nationwide with around 1,500 self-help groups. They cover the cancers of 80 percent of the approx. 4.5 million people affected in Germany. The federal association and its member associations give a voice to those suffering from cancer, people with a hereditary predisposition to cancer and their relatives. They are committed to implementing their interests.

The HKSH-BV is non-profit and is extensively funded by the German Cancer Aid Foundation, under whose patronage it stands. It is independent of the interests and financial means of the pharmaceutical industry and other commercial companies in the healthcare sector.

