Woman suffering from cancer commits suicide with assisted suicide, it is the second case in Italy. Gloria’s last message: «Life is beautiful»

Signora «Gloria», patient oncology 78-year-old Venetian, died yesterday at 10.25: she is the second person in Italy to have chosen to end her suffering through the aid of voluntary death, made legal under certain conditions by the sentence of the Constitutional Court 242/2019 on the Cappato-Antoniani case. This was announced by the Luca Coscioni Association. “Life is beautiful, but only if we are free. And I was until the end. Thank you», is the last message left by the woman to the Luca Coscioni Association.

FURTHER INFORMATION

«Gloria» is also the first person in our country to have obtained the delivery of the drug and what is necessary from the health authority. She died in her home after self-administering the lethal drug through the equipment provided by the local health company. The medically assisted suicide procedure took place under the medical supervision of Dr. Mario Riccio, general councilor of the Luca Coscioni Association, who in 2006 had assisted Piergiorgio Welby and had been the trusted doctor of Federico Carboni, the first Italian a year ago to have requested and obtained access to the technique in the Marche region on 16 June 2022.

THE REACTIONS

“Right now our thoughts go to the family of “Gloria”, to her husband, close to her until the last moment – declared Filomena Gallo and Marco Cappato, National Secretary and Treasurer of the Luca Coscioni Association – Even if ‘Glorià had to wait a few months, she chose to proceed in Italy to have her beloved family beside her and feel free in her country”. For the Association, she “was spared an end that she would not have wanted, thanks to the rules established by the Consulta and thanks to the correctness and humanity of the Veneto health system and the regional institutions chaired by Luca Zaia”. «Gloria» is the second resident in Veneto, after Stefano Gheller, suffering from muscular dystrophy, to have obtained the verification of the conditions for accessing assisted suicide and the related favorable opinion from the health company and the ethics committee. While in Italy, as far as there is news, it is the fourth time it has happened.