Woman suffers from pelvic vein syndrome: “Feels like a knife wound”

Lolita Vaciete thought nothing of it when she suddenly felt abdominal pain in June last year. But in the months that followed, the 33-year-old lost more than twelve kilos and the pain got worse and worse. “Every time I moved, it felt like someone was stabbing me on the right side of my abdomen with a knife,” she told the Independent newspaper.

When the pain became unbearable, she finally came to a clinic in November. A computed tomography (CT) brought the diagnosis: pelvic vein syndrome.

That’s behind it Pelvic vein syndrome (PCS)

According to the Hannover Medical School, pelvic vein syndrome (Pelvic Congestion Syndrome, PCS) is caused by a pathological enlargement of the ovarian and pelvic veins. Veins are blood vessels designed to carry deoxygenated blood to the heart. If the function of the veins is disturbed, there is a backlog of blood in the veins and varicose veins form, which can cause severe symptoms.

If Pelvic vein syndrome symptoms are valid:

chronic, stabbing pain and feeling of pressure in the lower abdomen, often worse when sitting or standing for a long time, during or after sexual intercourse, during menstruation or when pressing down on the abdomen (coughing or bowel movements)

Back, hip, groin, flank pain

visible varicose veins on the mons pubis, labia or on the legs

Hemorrhoids, rectal problems

constipation and bloating

problems urinating

Pelvic vein syndrome – the recognized condition

Around 15 percent of all women between the ages of 18 and 50 suffer from chronic (lasting more than six months) lower abdominal pain. According to the experts at the Medical School, half of them are caused by pelvic vein syndrome. But the suffering is rarely recognized. Patients often have years of suffering behind them. The pain is often dismissed as psychosomatic.

Women of childbearing age who have already had children are considered a risk group. But childless women can also be affected. Vascular diseases such as May-Thurner Syndrome or Nutcracker Syndrome favor the syndrome.

PCS is easy to treat. The most efficient is the minimally invasive sclerotherapy (sclerotherapy) of the pelvic veins. A small puncture in the groin under local anesthesia is sufficient. In addition, hormone or pain therapy and the surgical removal of the uterus and ovaries are also possible.

Treatment appointment in a year – Vaciete hopes for support

Lolita Vaciete was prescribed strong painkillers, but she has to wait until June 2024 to see a specialist. According to her family doctor, this may be due to strikes by the British healthcare system, which means that several operations have to be made up for. The prospect of such a long wait would have “ruined her life,” she says. Because the gourmet chef has been on sick leave since March, she continues to get some money, but it’s getting less and less. She fears that she will soon find herself in debt.

But it was even worse for her to see her eight-year-old son suffer. “It breaks my heart because he doesn’t understand why I’m not the same anymore,” she says. In order to save time, she now wants to undergo a sclerotherapy at private expense. Friends recommended a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of her treatment, around 4,500 euros (£4,000). More than 1000 euros have already been collected. “It will help me regain the joy of life,” she wrote. “And it will help me take care of my son in the way I want and every little child deserves.”