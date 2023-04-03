Ariano Polesine (Rovigo), 3 April 2023 – It is about a first breakthrough concrete in the investigation into the death of the 31-year-old Rkia Hannaoui. On Wednesday 29 March, the Rovigo prosecutor spoke of a head injury “presumably due to a bullet” implying that the result of the autopsy was needed for confirmation or possible denial.

Outcome that it arrived on time today and goes in the first hypothesis. “The autopsy tests carried out today by the coroner appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office on the body of Rkia Hannaoui – writes the Prosecutor’s Office in the note issued – say that there is an entry hole in the left temporal region attributable to an intact metal bullet, 22 caliber (unless further ballistic investigation), later found in the right temporo-parietal region and sent for ballistic investigations; such a bullet he drew on the skull region of the victim with fronto-occipital direction, from left to right, caudo-cranial; it is excluded, in this phase, that the shot from a firearm was fired in contact, or at close range”.

The file in the public prosecutor’s office in Rovigo was opened immediately for crime of murder but, until the last note from the prosecutor’s office, it was against unknown persons. Now it will be a matter of understanding whether in the next ones there will be a suspect. Another ‘queen’ test is represented by the finding the weapon from which the bullet was fired.

In this regard, in the days following the death of the 31-year-old woman, the carabinieri seized four rifles and a pistol at the home of the owner of the country cottage, where the Moroccan family lived for rent. The searches had also focused on an abandoned rural building, without finding anything. A mystery, therefore, which at the moment has a certainty about the cause of death, now it is a question of understanding who shot. On what really happened that March 28, moreover, among the hypotheses, also that the woman was injured externally at home.

It wasn’t ‘an illness’

Following the outcome of what was confirmed by today’s autopsy, namely, the presence of a bullet in the head Of Rkia Hannaoui, the investigations are clearly strengthening towards the crime of murder. All this does is ‘disprove‘ the reconstructions made in recent days since House owner and the husband of the victim, Lebdaoui Asmaoui, 52 years old, who has a strong alibi as he was in another place, with other people, at the time of the events. The latter had declared that in the early afternoon of March 28 his wife, at home with their two children, she suddenly passed out, while making a video call with her mother, who lives in Morocco, banging her head hard on the kitchen stove, thus claiming it was a domestic accident. A thesis also supported by the latest statements by the owner of the apartment: “She died because she hit her head. She fell because she fainted because did not eat for Ramadan”.

The facts

Rkia Hannaoui, 31 year olda Moroccan housewife living in Ariano Polesine (Rovigo), was pronounced dead on March 29. The intervention of the carabinieri in the kitchen on the ground floor of the house in via Fine in Ariano Polesine, where the woman lived with her two children, aged 8 and 11, and her husband, took place around 4 pm on Tuesday 28 March. The seriously injured woman arrived at the Rovigo hospital at 5.46 pm on the same day. Not even 24 hours later, the medical commission decreed the death of the patient, who was in intensive care. A mystery about her death by Rkia Hannaoui, who may soon have a suspect as well. Mario Tosatti