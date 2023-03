Spy after taking a shower and while changing. Stolen images of intimacy: at least one hundred videos ended up at the center of the mobile team’s investigations.

There are other girls and women filmed by a hidden camera in the women’s locker room of the ‘Re di Roma sporting club’ gym, in via Appia Nuova. A very well-known sports center and also frequented by famous people. There are dozens and dozens, over 100 including many minors, the…