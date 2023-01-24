An open day dedicated to migraine: Tuesday 31 January at the Poliambulatorio of the Treviglio hospital an info point managed by Neurology professionals, dedicated to those who suffer from it and in particular to women.

Migraine: the third disease in the world

Migraine is a chronic disease that affects approx 12% of adults worldwide, with a three times higher prevalence in women. According to the World Health Organization, it represents the third most frequent disease in the world and the second more disabling, thus entailing a very high human, social and economic cost. Despite the clear epidemiological data, migraine is still perceived by sufferers as “invisible”.

The aim of this initiative is therefore to make the population aware of the importance of early recognition of symptoms, and timely access to specific diagnosis and treatment pathways for a better quality of life for patients.

Info point with professionals

This year, the Onda Foundation, the national observatory on women’s and gender health, has decided to involve the Bollini Rosa hospitals on 31 January to promote the first edition of the (H)-Open Day dedicated to migraine, offering free services to population.

Asst Bergamo Ovest participates in the day with a help desk entrusted to professionals from 14.30 to 16.30 at the Treviglio outpatient clinic (refreshment area). Access is free for requests, clinical indications, advice for all women. Neurology doctors will distribute an information brochure to the women present and will show them the most suitable diagnostic and treatment pathways.