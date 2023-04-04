Nearly one in three women feel lonely in menopause. A period of life that is often associated with feelings of shame and stigmatization as it is linked to aging and incontinence phenomena. From these data, TENA – a leading company in the personal care products sector – conducted research and also launched a campaign, #UltimaMenopausaDaSola, aimed at the 40-55 age group.

The intent is to talk more about what is happening in the female universe by sharing stories and experiences between different generations so that mothers and daughters can discuss this topic with serenity, breaking through that wall of silence and even getting to value which are the positive aspects of menopause. In short, advice and suggestions to be delivered to the new generations of women, to also encourage dialogue, the one that most seems to be missing, hidden behind a taboo to be eliminated.

Often, mothers and grandmothers say today, they didn’t know what to expect, they didn’t know this delicate phase because it often came and is kept hidden, rarely told, almost always silent. A phenomenon that is not only Italian. The research was also carried out in the United Kingdom and in Brazil through One Poll and Ketchum involving pre-menopausal women and those who had already gone through it.

Among the responses, what emerged is the urgent need to eliminate stigmatization: 32 percent of respondents feel extremely lonely in this period, 52 percent choose not to tell their partner that they have entered menopause, and again: 71 percent said they had not talked about it with their mother or another female relative, 66 percent did not confide in their friends. Another relevant and serious data, 65 percent of women did not inform a health professional. One percent said they knew absolutely nothing about menopause.

As a reference, in addition to their gynecologist, there are many people who choose to search on internet search engines for answers to doubts, behind a keyboard and in front of a monitor you don’t have a name, a social role, there is anonymity. You don’t have to “admit” to going through a transition phase, you don’t relate to anyone. And that only adds to the need to bring this topic up.

“I feel confused”, “I don’t know who to talk to”, “I’m in trouble” are the most recurring phrases that demonstrate which are the most delicate elements, and there are also episodes in which you are put at the center of fierce jokes.

Even if it is a strictly personal moment, the symptoms can be very important and catch women unprepared. There are over 40 indices evaluated as telltale signs and range from “flushes” to sweat stains, from pelvic floor relaxation to forgetting why you entered a room. There is no mention of all this, silence falls, and it is this state of affairs that TENA intends to revolutionize. In the video associated with the campaign there is a social experiment, a comparison between mothers and daughters, a dialogue with questions and answers in which the younger ones ask at what age did pre-menopause begin, what were the beginnings, what is it like changed the relationship with sex. And mothers point out in particular that sense of loneliness they have experienced, together with various ailments such as tachycardia, mood swings, anxiety.

Dialogue therefore proves to be one of the points on which to draw strength to allow women to better face a period often experienced as extremely difficult and problematic. Sharing can make the difference, not only for the “negative” aspects. Because there is also a whole panorama of positive sides told by the women themselves: the end of the menstrual cycle (for 77 percent of those interviewed) and the fear of unwanted pregnancies (46 percent), together with greater security and awareness of himself even in front of a body that changes. And many other specific and characterizing aspects, different for the various protagonists.

Precisely because each of us changes throughout life, there is no reason why we should be alone.

Sabrina Schiesaro

