Six stories of women affected by cancer, their doubts, their perplexities, their fears. Six stories united by the experience of the disease from which themes such as change, acceptance, control, fragility, guilt, relationships with others, self-recognition emerge. A way to share these stories and raise awareness of public opinion and institutions on the needs and requirements of patients affected by female cancer. This is the goal of the book “Women in color” written by Angela Suprani and promoted by the Loto Odv Association. The volume was presented today in Bologna, in the prestigious headquarters of the Mast Foundation where the author Angela Suprani, the President of Loto Odv, Sandra Balbonithe Vice-President of the Scientific Committee, Myriam Perrone and part of the Medical Oncology team directed by Dr. Claudius Zamagni (represented by Dr. Bernardi, Cacciari and Rubino).

The traveling tour

An itinerant presentation tour of the volume will start from Bologna and will continue throughout the peninsula in the coming months. In fact, the book will be distributed in Italy and the proceeds will be donated to the Loto Curate e Coccolate project dedicated to cancer patients. “Breast cancer is the main neoplasm in our country, with 55,000 new diagnoses recorded every year. This tumor can benefit from screening, in fact, thanks to mammography it is possible to diagnose the disease early. Instead, for ovarian cancer there are no effective screening tools and every year, in Italy, there are 5200 new diagnoses – he says Rossana Berardi, president of the Loto OdV Scientific Committee and member of the National Board of AIOM. It is therefore essential for women to put mammography on their agenda as required by screening, a visit to the gynecologist once a year and follow correct lifestyles”.

The desire to return to ‘normality’

“Oncological research has achieved extraordinary results, survival from breast cancer, the most frequent in Italy, is 88% five years after diagnosis, the percentage drops to 43% for ovarian cancer, also because too many women, about 80%, discover the disease in an advanced stage. – he claims Myriam Perrone Vice-President of the Loto OdV Scientific Committee – Patients increasingly want to return to a normal life even when treatments have potential side effects, and it is essential to listen to their needs and requirements”.

“We are proud to support this project, for us it is essential to promote culture on these issues. – he claims Sandra Balboni, President of Loto Odv – As an Association we are at the forefront and we are active spokespersons for the needs and requirements of patients and we want to help support the dialogue with the institutions, the population and all the stakeholders involved. Through narrative medicine it is possible to talk about the disease in all its aspects and make these topics less and less taboo. Patients are increasingly active and involved and we thank them for making their experiences available to the entire community”.

“Women in color tells the oncological path through the eyes of very different women united by the experience of the disease”, concludes Angela Suprani, author of the book – through narration it was possible to give voice to all their emotions. I am happy to have contributed to this project, it was an honor for me to be able to listen to these experiences, doubts, fears, aspirations. This volume is not only for patients but also for the entire population to raise culture and awareness on these issues”.