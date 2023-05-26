Women in Meta: the campaign for women with triple negative breast cancer

After a cancer diagnosis, the oncologist becomes the primary physician. But not only. Often the presence of other specialist figures can also be precious and equally fundamental. Hence the campaign Donne in Metaactive for the third consecutive year and dedicated to women with triple negative breast cancer, sees the growing presence of psychologists, sexologists and nutritionists in supporting patients. Her goal is to help women continue to feel alive, without losing touch with their bodies, their sexuality and their social life.

“In many cases the oncological diagnosis it cancels out all the other different dimensions of the daily sphere. Leaving only the one closely connected with the disease», he explains Guendalina Graffigna, full professor of Consumer and Health Psychology and director of the EngageMinds HUB Research Center of the Catholic University of Cremona. «Patients need to be encouraged to continue to use their abilities to maintain a project and a quality of life. In this sense the importance of the therapeutic team has now been scientifically certified.

The Donne in Meta campaign is promoted by Gilead Sciences, in collaboration with Europa Donna Italia and the patronage of Susan G. Komen Italia.

Podcasts and videos on the Donne In Meta website

The theme of mutual support and maintaining one’s identity despite the disease is first of all materialized on the site of Women in Meta.

This year the project is enriched with a new section dedicated to podcasts, called Let’s team up. In this area of ​​the site it will be possible to listen to the stories of five great sports champions on the theme of mutual help and support.

They are there to tell their experience Luigi Datome (serie A basket), Martin Castrogiovanni (former rugby player of the national team), Maurizio Cacciatori (former volleyball player), Sara Barattin (rugby player of the women’s national team), Katia Aere (paracyclist).

On the site also the section Living roomswhich collects a series of video dating between patients, or patient associations, and health specialists (oncologists, psycho-oncologists, nurses and all the figures that make up a multidisciplinary team), to enter into the merits of the disease and everything around it.

What women want after diagnosis

According to a‘investigation conducted by the Donne in Meta observatory in collaboration with Elma Research, on a sample of 110 patients with an average age of 54 and residing throughout Italy, give quality at your time it is a primary goal for many women. 57% of patients say they want to be with loved ones more. 49% of trying to do only things that really interest. This will, however, is often thwarted by lack of additional servicesin addition to strictly therapeutic ones.

In fact, for almost half of the patients, being able to talk to other specialist figures remains an unmet need. For example, 19% would like to start a journey with a psychotherapist (28% would also request it for the caregiver), 42% would be happy to speak with a sexologist it’s a nutritionist. 19%, on the other hand, would join a self-help group.

«Uncertainty of the future, fear and bewilderment are the three feelings that accompany the moment of discovery of the carcinoma. Especially if present in an aggressive form such as that which characterizes triple negative breast cancer », he agrees Rosanna D’Antona, president of Europa Donna Italia. «Often, after the diagnosis, women lose their identity as companions, mothers, workers, friends. And they end up seeing each other and being seen only as patients. It therefore becomes important for the quality of life and also for the therapeutic path to know ask for help and don’t be ashamed to show your limits. So as to come to understand that the diagnosis has physical and psychological consequences, but that “we are not our disease”».

The Take a look initiative

In the fight against triple negative breast cancer, which registers around 8,000 new cases every year in Italy, a fundamental element is represented by early diagnosis. Women in Meta this year promotes it through Take a look. And’awareness initiative made in collaboration with Freeda Media in Triumph stores.

Inside the stores it will be possible to find t-shirts with Freeda illustrations (available free of charge while stocks last), #DattiunOcchio stickers and information brochures inviting women to find out how to take care of themselves and their your health in a few simple gestures.

A Milano throughout the month of maggio in Triumph stores of Via San Prospero 1, piazza Wagner 5 e corso Buenos Aires 75. lie to Romafor the entire month of Octoberin Triumph stores of EUR shopping centre.

Read also…