Women in Ukraine’s military – Il Post

Two soldiers in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, December 24, 2014 (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov)

Until recently their role was not recognized, although some were involved in the fighting: today things are changing

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, there are currently 41,000 women serving in the army, of which 5,000 are directly involved in the fighting. As he said also the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, today women have the same opportunities as men to have a military career in the Ukrainian army, but this was not the case until a few years ago, when their role was not recognized. Things have changed since 2016 thanks to a mobilization supported also by the so-called “civil society”.

In 2014, when Russia invaded the Crimea peninsula and a war between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army started in the Donbass, it was difficult for women to join the regular army: laws were in place restricting their access to certain military professions. They could be cooks, secretaries, take care of communications, but there was a list of roles, such as that of shooters or tank drivers, that were closed to them.

For those who wanted to participate directly in the fighting, one solution was therefore to join the volunteer battalions: this was the case for example of Andriana Arekhta, who later became a central figure in the fight for women’s rights in the army (now she is in a clinic deprived of Kiev after being seriously injured in the Kherson region, in December 2022). Another solution was to fight de facto, therefore in an “invisible” manner and without the assignment being made official: without being recognized rights, salaries or titles corresponding to their real employment and commitment, as explained by the Ukrainian sociologist Hanna Hrytsenko, expert in gender equality issues.

To tell this situation, and raise awareness among citizens, in 2016 activists of local feminist movements, researchers and sociologists created a movement called their own “invisible battalion”. Studies were published documenting the engagement of women in the war against the Russian occupation of Crimea, and how their role had been obscured or downplayed; And one was published on sexual assaults suffered by women within the Ukrainian military. Then a photographic exhibition was organized and two documentaries were produced: the first in 2017, entitled Invisible Battalion, which tells the lives of six volunteers in Donbass. The second one, No Obvious Signs of 2018, presents the story of a woman who returned from the front with post-traumatic syndrome.

Thanks also to the awareness campaign, a law was adopted in 2018 to guarantee equal rights and opportunities for women and men during military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations. The law officially authorized women to fight and revised the list of professions they could exercise: today access to two-thirds of positions is based on the principle of equality, even if leadership roles are still de facto entrusted to men.

The sociologist Ioulia Shukan, a professor at the Paris Nanterre University who has been studying the evolution of Ukrainian and Belarusian societies for twenty years, told to The world that the marked gender division within the army, which was also formally active before 2018, is partly a consequence of the “Soviet and post-Soviet concept” of the army itself, which relegated women to subordinate positions.

Shukan said that at the time of the Soviet Union the communist project tried to emancipate women by proclaiming gender equality and recognition of their rights, but historical research has since shown that it was a “false emancipation” because, at the same time at the same time, women were assigned “reproductive work which in certain periods was even considered a duty”. According to Shukan, the nationalist ideology that prevailed after Ukraine’s independence also promoted the “construction of a traditional family order in which women allow the nation to reproduce”. Today, however, many of these models have been proven wrong, concluded Shukan, because of the role of women in Ukrainian politics, but also in major events such as the Independence Square protests in Kiev in 2014 (those against former president Viktor Yanukovych) show an increasing participation of women.

Perhaps the most significant changes have been those that have occurred precisely in the military sphere, traditionally reserved for men, and where today there are various attempts to adapt to the new reality.

Arekhta – one of the founders of the movement of veterans Veteranka, based in Kiev, among others – told for example how her group started sewing uniforms suitable for women to send to soldiers (at the moment the armed forces do not have them) . Deputy Minister Maliar told a The world that prototypes of military uniforms for women are being tested, and which will then be put into production. Furthermore, a reflection has been initiated on the production of bulletproof vests suitable for women’s bodies.

There are still several problems, however: for example, there is a lack of gynecologists, many military women face misogynistic behavior and acts within their units, and there are commanders who do not respect the law and refuse to send soldiers to fight on the front lines.

