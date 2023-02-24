Home Health Women killed in A4, in the video the crash without braking
by admin
(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 23 – The security cameras of the Milano Ghisolfa toll booth on the A4 motorway were unmistakable for a few instants which filmed the accident that cost the lives of Laura Amato and Claudia Turconi. Their Ypsilon can be seen arriving at the toll booth around 2:30 and a moment later, while they are still paying, the Lancia Musa arrives at breakneck speed, without even slowing down, driven by a 39-year-old Italian of Moroccan origin who slices them into full.

The police transmitted the video which was instrumental in reconstructing what happened.

The man, who had been treated for years with psychiatric problems, had recently left the hospital and the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, which investigated him for multiple vehicular homicide, is waiting to have all the health documentation. (HANDLE).

Read the full article on ANSA.it

