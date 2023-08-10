Women live longer and happier when they are single and childless

The Guardian reports that in his book Happy Ever After, Paul Dolan, professor of behavioral sciences at the prestigious London School of Economics, describes how new research data contradicts a traditional view of life contradict personal happiness: Traditional symbols of happiness – high education, a steady love relationship, children – no longer correlate with the satisfaction of large social groups.

Specifically, the data indicated that women are happiest and live longest when they are single and childless. “We have a lot of reliable data from longitudinal studies,” says Dolan. “So studies where we’ve been following subjects for a long time, but I’m going to oversimplify and summarize them all: If you’re a man, you should probably get married. If you’re a woman, forget it.”

Marriage and children are usually disadvantageous for women

According to The Guardian, Dolan gets his data from the American Time Use Survey (ATUS), a survey that compared satisfaction and dissatisfaction among single, married, divorced, separated, and widowed individuals.

Married women were therefore exposed to an increased risk of mental and physical illnesses and were generally less satisfied.

“You know, you see a 40-year-old woman who has never had children and you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s a shame!’ Maybe one day she’ll find the right one and everything will change,” says Dolan. “No! Maybe one day she will meet the wrong guy and that will change everything. Maybe she’ll meet the guy who makes her less happy, less healthy, and she’ll die prematurely.”

It is taboo not to like your children

Despite the clear evidence, many women and men deny that having children, along with marriage, can be harmful to their well-being, reports The Guardian. Dolan says one of his co-workers once confided to him privately that while he “liked his children’s existence, he didn’t like their presence.”

The feelings that many parents secretly have for their children can be described as follows:

“It would be categorically bad if anything happened to them, but most of the experiences we have with [unseren] children are miserable.”

Having children is a “wonderful experience” for some couples, Dolan says, but “for a lot of people it’s not, and the idea that we can’t be open about the reasons why is a problem.”

Marriages also bring important benefits

On the other hand, The Guardian reports that the data showed that, on average, marriage brings financial benefits to both women and men. Dolan explained this phenomenon with the mutual emotional support that exists in a marriage. Above all, the emotional safety net allows the higher earners of the spouses to take specific risks and thereby increase the household income in the long term.

Men benefited from marriage – despite unhappy wives

The Guardian also reports that Dolan’s data shows that men with families tend to be happier than those who are single.

Marriage “pacifies” men, says Dolan. “You take a little less risk, you earn more in the end, you live a little longer. [Die Ehefrau], on the other hand, has to get along with you and is more likely to die than if she were alone. Actually, the healthiest and happiest sub-population in society are women who have never been married and have never had children.”

It’s time to talk about that too.

