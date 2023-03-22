According to new research conducted by the Center for Healthy Aging dell’ University of Copenhagen, women’s cells show signs of cellular aging as early as the age of 19, while men only show the same signs from the age of 40. The research, published in bioRxiv, analyzed 33 million biopsy reports from more than 4.9 million individuals. The research showed that markers thought to be signs of aging, such as inflammation and giant cell formation, appeared two decades earlier in female participants than in male participants.

The findings suggest that cellular aging doesn’t start in males until the age of 40, but when it does start, it happens very rapidly. In contrast, the first signs of aging in women appear to begin around age 19, but then gradually progress.

Cellular aging

The researchers did not take into account the severity of the participants’ health conditions at the time they sought medical assistance. Men might seek medical care when their symptoms are more advanced than women, which could make it seem like male cellular aging starts later.

However, research has shown that women are generally more at risk of certain health complications, which could be explained by the fact that cellular aging starts earlier in women.

The research sample included only people who had requested medical assistance; therefore, it would have been useful to include samples of participants of different ages with no known health problems. Furthermore, the samples consisted only of individuals of Caucasian origin; therefore, the results may not be generalizable to other ethnicities.

Research

Research has shown that tissue in the liver ages relatively slowly and predictably, while tissue in the heart ages more erratically, regardless of whether the biopsy was taken from a man or a woman. This could help better understand the age at which a person is most at risk for different medical conditions affecting specific organs.

With further research, the biopsy report database could be combined with artificial intelligence to create a system that receives biopsy reports from a doctor and predicts the risk of various medical conditions based on a person’s age. This new research may help to better understand cellular aging and address some of the challenges individuals face in their aging process.