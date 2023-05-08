Women victims of violence, the ISTAT analysis on access to the emergency room

The National Institute of Statistics (Istat) and the Ministry of Health, as part of the Istat-Ministry of Health Agreement, signed on 20 November 2019 for “feeding the database on gender-based violence with health information flows” , presented a study to deepen the knowledge of the situation of women victims of violence who turn to hospital services.

For this reason, the focus of the analyzes is on gender-based violence suffered by women. The report analyzes the information content relating to access to the Emergency Room (ED) detected by the EMUR System (Emergency health care services – urgency) and hospital admissions, which are detected with the flow of the hospital discharge form (SDO).

The analysis, updated to 2021, considers the evolution of the phenomenon in the five-year period 2017-2021, highlighting the effects induced by the restrictions imposed to contain the Covid-19 epidemic, comparing data in the pre-pandemic period (2017-2019) with the pandemic one (2020-2021).

Here is a summary of the main findings

In 2021, they have been 11,771 women logged in PS with indication of violence , for a total of 12,780 accesses (men are 10,246 for a total of 10,844 accesses). The incidence of these accesses is 18.4 per 10,000 total accesses to ED (15.1 in men), steadily increasing since 2017 (14.1), despite the general decrease in the use of ED as a result of the pandemic from Covid-19.

Between 2019 and 2020 (the year of the pandemic), the accesses of women with indications of violence to the emergency room decreased less than the total number of accesses: from 15,791 to 11,818 (-25.2% against -39.8% of the total accesses).

In 2021, there were 4.4 accesses to EDs of women with indications of violence per 10,000 residents. The young women aged 18-34 were the most affected (8.8 per 10,000), followed by adult women aged 35-49 (7,2 per 10.000).

The access rates of foreigners to the PS with an indication of violence they are more than double those of Italian women: 11.8 per 10,000 residents against 4.7 in the pre-pandemic period 2017-2019; 10.0 against 3.8 in the 2020-2021 pandemic period. The greatest gap is observed in the 18-34 and 35-49 age groups where the rates are higher.

31.4% of accesses to EDs of women with indications of violence occur through the 118 system (for total accesses this share is 20.5%), an increase compared to 2017 (it was 21.8%).

The share of accesses with an indication of violence with a green triage code (minor urgency) decreased from 76.2% in 2017 to 60.3% in 2021, while that with a yellow code (urgency and deferrable urgency) rose from 12.8% to 27.7%.

Accesses to EDs with an indication of violence present a high regional variability for both genders. In the period preceding the pandemic, the incidence per 10,000 total accesses varied for women from 3.0 in Molise to 23.3 in Liguria; in the post-pandemic period from 2.6 in Molise to 27.6 in Abruzzo.

In 2021, 1,083 women were hospitalized as a result of violence for a total of 1,171 hospitalizations in the year. After a significant decrease in these hospitalizations in 2020 (-29.9% compared to 2019) due to the high difficulties in accessing hospital facilities during the health emergency, in 2021 the recovery was more consistent than the total of ordinary hospitalizations (+ 12.4% against +5.6% compared to 2020). For men, hospitalizations are more frequent (3,197 men for a total of 3,459 hospitalizations) and the rate reaches 1.20 per 10,000 men, against the 0.39 rate for women. However, the reasons for violence differ: for women, abuse and violence within the couple and family are more frequent than men, for men, injuries inflicted by other people are more frequent, similarly to what happens for murders.

Hospitalization rates of women with indications of violence (0.39 per 10,000 in 2021) are higher for minors (0.66 in 2021, the year in which the rate exceeds that of young women aged 18-34 equal to 0.57), are close to the average for adult women aged 35-49 and lower after the age of 50 .

The hospitalization rates in the ordinary regime with an indication of violence of foreign women are more than three times higher than those of Italians (0.99 per 10,000 residents against 0.29) in 2020-2021. The gap rises to four times among young women aged 18-34.

The hospitalizations of women with indications of violence present a marked regional variability, further increased in the two-year period of the pandemic 2020-2021, as a result of a stronger reduction in the South: the hospitalization rate per 10,000 resident women increased from 0.37 in the three-year period 2017-2019 to 0.23 in 2020-2021 (-38.6%), compared to a nationwide decrease from 0.46 to 0.35 (-25.5%).

Information on the perpetrator of the violence is still scarce in the data collected (10.8% of female hospitalizations). In the two-year period 2020-2021, the father or stepfather is the executor indicated in 2.8% of cases (1.9% in the pre-pandemic period), the partner or spouse in 2.2%. Also considering the “other relatives” typology, the family circle rises to 5.2% of cases (4.1% in the pre-pandemic period). This is also due to the particularity of the period: the restrictive measures in fact reduced exposure to risk by other perpetrators (violence “by another person outside the family” went from 2.7% to 2.3%).

Voluntary discharge strongly characterizes hospitalizations with indications of violence (8.3% against 1.9% overall for ordinary hospitalizations) and is more frequent in foreign women (12.2% against 6.8% in Italians).

Women with hospitalizations for violence more often have repeat hospitalizations . Considering the five-year period 2017-2021, there were 6,211 women with at least one hospitalization with an indication of violence, for a total of 8,645 hospitalizations overall.

In the five years 2017-2021, both for emergency room visits and hospital admissions, the diagnoses most frequently associated with violence related to traumatisms and poisonings (fractures, wounds, contusions, burns and poisonings) and mental disorders (predominant certain adjustment disorders and reactions, cannabinoid abuse, non-addictive drug abuse, anxiety, dissociative and somatoform disorders).

Source: ISTAT press release 5 May 2023

