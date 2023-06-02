Women want money, men want sex? Poll clears up

But no worry: Genetically modified are the

Women want money, men want sex? A new survey confirms this cliché, but also shows interesting effects with regard to the age of the respondents.

A survey conducted again and again by Parship investigates what singles value when looking for a partner and in a relationship. The survey was conducted in November 2022 and surveyed 1123 Parship members aged 18-69. But do women really want money and men want sex?

All three studies show that harmony and a good fit are and were most important. In particular, people in their 30s, at 91%, attach great importance to it. It is also interesting that in 2023 this factor increased by almost 10% compared to the previous studies (2013 and 2018). The aspect of the partner’s financial stability has also gained in importance – but mainly from the female perspective. In the latest survey, 57% of women indicated this as an important aspect. But only 26% of men. But there is not only a gender gap, but also an age gap. Young people place much less value on finances than older people. Interestingly, career itself is only important to 4% of those surveyed. Not only the women seem to fulfill the cliché. The men responded accordingly. “Good sex” ranks third among the most important qualities when choosing a partner. However, the 41% of men is particularly important, but only 29% of women. This discrepancy has increased significantly since the latest study. Very similar distributions can be found in the aspect of physical attractiveness. Does the new partner fit in with the circle of friends and family? This is particularly important for young people (43%). Only 27% of people in their 60s attach greater importance to this factor. And another interesting difference between the age groups: while older people like to travel together and be culturally active, it is important for younger people to share the burdens of everyday life. It may come as a surprise that men find this aspect important more often than women.

