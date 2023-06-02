Women want money, men want sex? Poll clears up

7
Love: women want money, men want sex? Is that correct? Poll clears up
Women want money, men want sex? A new survey confirms this cliché, but also shows interesting effects with regard to the age of the respondents.
Women want money, men want sex? – What really matters
A survey conducted again and again by Parship investigates what singles value when looking for a partner and in a relationship. The survey was conducted in November 2022 and surveyed 1123 Parship members aged 18-69. But do women really want money and men want sex?
- All three studies show that harmony and a good fit are and were most important. In particular, people in their 30s, at 91%, attach great importance to it. It is also interesting that in 2023 this factor increased by almost 10% compared to the previous studies (2013 and 2018).
- The aspect of the partner’s financial stability has also gained in importance – but mainly from the female perspective. In the latest survey, 57% of women indicated this as an important aspect. But only 26% of men. But there is not only a gender gap, but also an age gap. Young people place much less value on finances than older people. Interestingly, career itself is only important to 4% of those surveyed.
- Not only the women seem to fulfill the cliché. The men responded accordingly. “Good sex” ranks third among the most important qualities when choosing a partner. However, the 41% of men is particularly important, but only 29% of women. This discrepancy has increased significantly since the latest study. Very similar distributions can be found in the aspect of physical attractiveness.
- Does the new partner fit in with the circle of friends and family? This is particularly important for young people (43%). Only 27% of people in their 60s attach greater importance to this factor.
- And another interesting difference between the age groups: while older people like to travel together and be culturally active, it is important for younger people to share the burdens of everyday life. It may come as a surprise that men find this aspect important more often than women.
