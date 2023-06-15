Women who don’t want children: do we still need to justify ourselves?

The actress Clare Franciniwith her monologue on stage at the last Sanremo Festival, she wasn’t the first to publicly address the theme of non-motherhood. Before her, journalists, writers, psychoanalysts, sociologists tried. Like Paola Leonardi, in the theatrical monologue If you are not a mother, you are half a woman. Together with Ferdinanda Vigliani, active in the women’s movement of the early seventies, she has collected many stories of famous non-mothers, from Natalia Aspesi to Piera Degli Esposti, in the book Because we didn’t have any children (Franco Angeli, 2009). Elena Stancanelli and Carola Susani discussed it in the fictional diary Mom or no mom (Feltrinelli, 2009), as well as the French Corinne Maier in the manual No kid. Forty reasons not to have children (Bompiani, 2008).

There is undoubtedly more talk about it: if someone would like to be a mother but cannot, someone else chooses, deliberately, never to become one, but still, inevitably, collides with those who do not believe that a woman can be fulfilled even without offspring.

According to Istat data, 45.4% of women aged between 18 and 49 have no children and of these, 22.2% declare that they do not intend to have any. In particular, for 17.4% motherhood is not part of their life plans (source: neodemos association). But for those born female to admit that they have other plans for the future remains a difficult obstacle because despite emancipation, feminist slogans and undeniable progress, society does not seem ready to accept it yet.

The myth of the mother by nature

A few years ago, a cover of the weekly caused a sensation Times depicting a married couple blissfully sunbathing on a Caribbean beach. Above them was the headline: “When having everything means not having children.” The article highlighted the benefits of a child-free life, with an expected aftermath of controversy.

In reality, the idea that procreation is not an inescapable destiny, to which the female gender is predestined from birth, began to make headway as early as the 1930s, when the philosopher Simone de Beauvoir scandalized the world by stating that motherhood is not a woman’s only means of fulfillment. In practice, one can be “childfree”, happily without children, without feeling “childless”, that is, a woman marked by frustration and a sense of emptiness (in English, the suffix less indicates deprivation).

Motherhood is a life project, not a “call” from above

“We need to debunk the myth of the ‘mother by nature’,” she says Alessandra Bortolotti, perinatal psychologist in Florence and province. «Woman was not born to be a mother, as the common imagination would have us believe. Motherhood is a life project, not a “call” from above. Maternal instinct is not a switch that turns on automatically. L’biological clock it doesn’t ring at a set time, such as the morning alarm clock. It would be easy if the female body was “programmed” for motherhood! On the other hand, every woman becomes a mother, if she wishes, with different, subjective, unpredictable times and methods ».

“Even the desire for care it is an overrated concept: sometimes it arises spontaneously and immediately, in other cases it emerges more slowly because a series of factors, some dependent on the woman and others not, can hinder or slow it down. All women can become good mothers if they want to. But also not. And this does not make them wrong, selfish, unaffectionate women», continues the doctor.

Why don’t you want to have children?

For many women, admitting that they feel good like this, that they don’t see pregnancies in their future, is distressing. “They realize that their ideal of life does not correspond to the model proposed by society and they think there is something wrong with their being a woman”, continues the psychologist. “And the fear of not being “normal”, that is, conforming to common thinking, to block them. This tells us that even today women don’t feel free to choose their role in life, because any decision they make that goes against the dictates of society is condemned. This concerns many female choices related to being a mother, for example regarding breastfeeding, childbirth, children’s education», continues Bortolotti.

«They are judged “strange” because they are not shared by the majority. And then there’s the guilt: towards a mother who wanted grandchildren so much, towards a partner who is just waiting to become a father, towards a sister who cannot have children, but wants them so much… fear of disappointing loved ones often prevents you from being completely honest with yourself. But the point is not whether a woman can be defined as such only with a baby in her arms, but whether this choice makes her truly happy and satisfied. Behind the decision not to have children there is an enormous variety and complexity of psychological, social, cultural and emotional factors that is impossible to unravel.

Disinterest in children

Often (there’s nothing to be ashamed of or justified about) it’s a choice dictated by disinterest in children or from deeply rooted beliefs, of a cultural or religious nature.

Work

More and more women are choosing to devote themselves completely to work, because they are aware that one career life would be irreconcilable with familiar rhythms and they reach the fulfillment they have always dreamed of without regrets.

Personal and family reasons

In other cases, the rejection of the family can instead have deep and painful roots: it can arise from fear of reliving a difficult pastto repeat some mistakes made by their parentsfrom the anxiety of not being up to the parental role, from the self-conviction of not being “cut out” to be a mother.

Fear of losing one’s space

Even the fear of losing one’s space, of no longer having control of one’s life, of suffering a physical deformation with pregnancy often play a decisive role. And the list goes on.

We need more support

Witnessing the daily effort of friends and colleagues dealing with the care of their offspring doesn’t help. “Many women are reluctant to become mothers because they are scared of the idea of ​​taking on the burden of double work, inside and outside the home», confirms the expert.

«Today the external support network for mothers is weak and incomplete, it does not encourage young people to start a family. This is why it is essential that all women of childbearing age are given adequate information and psychological support, so that they can break down fears and prejudices and decide consciously and freely about their future”.

Sometimes not wanting children is a reflex choice

There is a flip side. «It is also true that there are women who proclaim their opposition to motherhood, but deep down they are dripping with unhappiness, because perhaps it is a reflex choice, in reality it is the partner who does not want a family», says Bortolotti. “It happens especially in relationships where the man already has children and doesn’t want any more. However, the idea of ​​giving up a life project for love of the other must be evaluated very carefully. These situations have nothing to do with the many women who consciously and personally choose not to get pregnant and carry on with this decision serenely and without regrets, because that’s what they really want for themselves.

Should I talk to my partner about it?

When meeting a new partner, there is a strong temptation to put your hands forward, immediately declaring your position on the issue of children. «Honesty always pays off», underlines the psychologist Alessandra Bortolotti, «especially if the couple is no longer very young, it is right that both are aware of the other’s ideals and life plans. But without appearing too rigid. Changing your mind is not a sign of weakness. The important thing is that the decision is not forced. Let us not forget the risks of unwanted motherhood, for herself, the couple and the children. The greatest danger is that of experiencing an “emotional disinvestment”, ie the inability to create a fruitful and sincere relationship with the child. This relational fracture not only affects the psycho-emotional balance of mother and child, but is a source of unhappiness for the whole family».

