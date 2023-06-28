Women with disabilities and violence, when institutions forget about them (28/06/2023)

Violence against women does not only affect those who have normative body models, capable bodies, as a reference. «And yet – observes Francesca Arcadu, contact person for the Uildm Women Group – the Department for Equal Opportunities of the Presidency of the Council in recent years has systematically “forgotten” women with disabilities from actions to combat gender-based violence”.

First with the National Strategic Plan on violence against women 2021-2023″, approved by the same department in November 2021, (Draghi government) in which the reference to women with disabilities was missing compared to the collection of disaggregated data on gender-based violence, referring only to women refugees or asylum seekers.

Then, adds the expert, «a few weeks ago, the publication of the Mapping 1522, or the survey of Italian anti-violence centres referring to Cav and refuge houses, which in the territory of the peninsula guarantee hospitality and support to women who have suffered violence. The study, drawn up by the Differenza Donna association, from 1522 – national anti-violence and stalking number – and by Istat “completely forgets” women with disabilities in reference to the capacity of the anti-violence centers (Cav) to welcome themtake charge of their needs and respond to requests related to their disability.

Not having data means not having the right preparation

Lack of accessibility, therefore, understood both from an objective practical point of view, but also of preparation for the relationship with the world of disability. «No mention, no information in the files divided by region, only addresses, landlines and some rare mobile numbers. The website states that by calling 1522 “welcome is available in Italian, English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Farsi, Albanian, Russian, Ukrainian, Portuguese, Polish”. No reference to the communication needs of women with sensory disabilities, or with relationship difficulties».

Last May, Istat itself released the research report on “Access to the emergency room and hospital admissions of women victims of violence”, also in this case “forgetting” to mention women with disabilities among the disaggregated data.

«It is evident – underlines Francesca Arcadu – how the systematic invisibility to which we are subjected, as women and people with disabilities, creates the short circuit through which what is not named does not exist. Eliminating any reference to disability from the debate on women’s bodies and their existence means censoring our bodies, our identities, the very idea that violence can affect us closely. A vision resulting from the intertwining of patriarchy and skill, according to which violence can be perpetrated on bodies that arouse desire, on which to exercise possession. Women with disabilities, on the other hand, are not considered the object of violence because they are intrinsically not women, but angelic subjects considered solely on the basis of their deficit”.

