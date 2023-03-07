AFTER the weekend just past, tomorrow in many Italian squares it’s time again for Welcome back Gardensia!, the initiative promoted by Aism (Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association) in support of women. Because they are the most affected segment of the population – young patients, often between the ages of 20 and 30. In fact, multiple sclerosis is a chronic neurodegenerative disease that affects women twice as much as men and investing in scientific research is the only way to change their future.