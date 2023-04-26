Printable version

Press release no. 17

Release date April 20, 2023

Women’s Health Day, experts in comparison at the Ministry and free screening for women in difficulty. The Minister of Health Schillaci intervenes

Women’s health: guaranteeing equity and appropriateness of care is the central theme of the event promoted by the Ministry of Health on Friday 21 April, on the occasion of the eighth National Women’s Health Day which is celebrated on 22 April.

On the occasion of the event, from 9.00, in the square in front of the Ministry, there will be three mobile units of the Caravan of prevention Of Come Italyin synergy with the A. Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation, directed by Prof. Richard Masettito offer free cancer screening for breast cancer and other female pathologies to women who find themselves in a vulnerable condition, in collaboration with the National Institute of Health, Migration and Poverty and the Community of S. Egidio.

At 10.00, in the C. Piccinno Auditorium, the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaciwill open the work of the conference which will see the intervention of experts and representatives of the associations.

Among the topics at the center of the day were prevention, gender medicine, research, health protection, communication, the management of psychosocial risks for female workers, the synergy between health institutions and the third sector.

Live streaming on the institutional channels of the Ministry of Health.