On the occasion of the national day on women’s health on 22 April, the Onda foundation (National observatory on women’s health and gender) organizes the eighth edition of the (H)Open in the Bollini Rosa hospitals from 17 to 22 April Week to promote information, prevention and care for women. The hospitals of Macerata and Civitanova are participating in the initiative by offering a week of free services such as visits and instrumental examinations, multidisciplinary consultancy and interviews to bring the female population closer to ever earlier diagnoses and personalized treatment pathways.

The initiatives envisaged at the Macerata hospital: Tuesday 18 April, in the Gynecology and Obstetrics department, gynecological visits with ultrasound are scheduled, in the time slots 8.30-13 and 14.30-18. For reservations, call 0733-2572393, from Monday to Friday from 11 to 13. On Wednesday 19 April, in the Dietetics and Nutrition department of Oncology, free nutritional consultations will be held for cancer patients, from 14.30 to 17. 30. The woman will be educated on the correct dietary style to be adopted in the presence of oncological pathology. On Thursday 20 and Friday 21 April, at the Social Service of the Hospital Management, from 9 to 13, free interviews will take place with the hospital social worker for maternity/difficult pregnancy, acute or chronic illness and maltreatment (pink code). It is possible to book from Monday to Friday, from 9 to 12, at the numbers: 0733 -2572458 or 331 1415051.

Civitanova Hospital: Monday 17-Tuesday 18-Thursday 20 April in the Radiology department, from 2.30 to 5.30 pm, mammograms will be performed, aimed at women aged between 50 and 69 who have not had mammograms performed in the last two years .

Reservations are required on 328-5938529, from Monday to Friday from 9.30 to 12.30. On 17-18-19-20 and 21 April Nutritional Consultations will take place from 9 to 11, where a nutrition professional will provide information on primary prevention, promoting the adoption of correct eating habits and a healthy lifestyle.

Reservations are required, at least one day in advance, by calling 0733-823521 from Monday to Friday from 9 to 12. Uro-gynecological consultations and pelvic floor rehabilitation will take place on Tuesday 18 April in the Obstetrics and Gynecology department, from 3 to 7 pm. Reservations are required on 0733-823504, from Monday to Friday from 9 to 12. Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 April in the Urology department, from 16 to 18, it will be possible to carry out urological visits. Reservations are required on 0733-823013, from Monday to Friday from 9.30 to 12.30. Proctological visits will take place on Wednesday 19 April in the proctological clinic of the Department of Surgery, from 18 to 19.30. Reservations are required on 0733-823013, from Monday to Friday from 9.30 to 12.30.